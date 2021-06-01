French Open: Serena Williams beats Irina-Camelia Begu, enters second round

American star defeated Irina-Camelia Begu in the first round of the ongoing on Monday.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles winner won her opening match of the tournament after beating Romanian player 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Serena, the three-time champion in Paris, had come to the after all with a less than perfect build-up, losing early in Rome and Parma but the star player managed to win her first game after surviving a scare.

She had to convert five of her eight break points to walk out with flying colors.

"I'm happy that I was able to save those moments. Did not want to lose that first set. I wasn't thinking at that moment," Serena said in a virtual press conference after the match.

"I was just thinking to get that ball out the air because I've been hitting some good swing volleys in practice," she added.

Swiss maestro Roger Federer also stormed into the second round of the ongoing on Monday.

Federer defeated Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 in the first-round match played at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The 39-year-old was seen at his best in the first set and he managed to easily win it 6-2, not giving his opponent any chance.

