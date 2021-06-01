French Open: Serena Williams beats Irina-Camelia Begu, enters second round

-
ALSO READ
Roger Federer, Serena Williams among entries for Australian Open
The 'Next Rafa': Nadal's heir apparent is 17 and playing in Australian Open
Novak Djokovic has routine win, but crowd is something different
Novak Djokovic holds off Tiafoe, reaches 3rd round in Australia
Serena, Venus, Osaka cruise into Australia Open 2021 second round
-
American tennis star Serena Williams defeated Irina-Camelia Begu in the first round of the ongoing French Open on Monday.
The 23-time Grand Slam singles winner won her opening match of the tournament after beating Romanian tennis player 7-6 (6), 6-2.
Serena, the three-time champion in Paris, had come to the French Open after all with a less than perfect build-up, losing early in Rome and Parma but the star player managed to win her first game after surviving a scare.
She had to convert five of her eight break points to walk out with flying colors.
"I'm happy that I was able to save those moments. Did not want to lose that first set. I wasn't thinking at that moment," Serena said in a virtual press conference after the match.
"I was just thinking to get that ball out the air because I've been hitting some good swing volleys in practice," she added.
Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer also stormed into the second round of the ongoing French Open on Monday.
Federer defeated Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 in the first-round match played at Court Philippe-Chatrier.
The 39-year-old was seen at his best in the first set and he managed to easily win it 6-2, not giving his opponent any chance.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor