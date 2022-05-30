French Open: Tsitsipas knocked out, Kudermetova to face Kasatkina in QF

-
Denmark's Holger Rune stunned fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5 3-6 6-3 6-4 to enter men's singles quarter-final while Russia's Veronika Kudermetova beat Madison Keys to set up quarter-final clash with compariot Daria Kasatkina.
The 19-year-old Holger Rune won the opening set 7-5 but the 2021 French Open finalist made a comeback in the second set winning it 3-6 but the Dane went on to win the next two sets 6-3 6-4.
Rune will now take on Casper Ruud in the quarter-final who defeated Hubert Hurkacz. The eighth seed Ruud becoming the first player from Norway to enter a grand slam quarter-final with 6-2 6-3 3-6 6-3 win over Hurkacz.
In women's singles Veronika Kudermetova came from a set down to beat America's Madison Keys to set-up a quarter-final against compariot Daria Kasatkina.
The 29th seed Kudermetova beat 22nd seed Keys 1-6 6-3 6-1 to enter the quarter-final of a grand slam for the first time.
On the other hand, World No.20 Kasatkina defeated Camila Giorgi of Italy 6-2, 6-2.
