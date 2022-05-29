Para-canoeist Prachi Yadav bags bronze in Paracanoe World Cup in Poland

-
ALSO READ
Hope on horizon for people with disabilities aspiring to be sports stars
PM lays foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut
Azam Khan holds meetings with Shivpal as rift widens with Akhilesh Yadav
UP polls: Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joins BJP
After joining BJP, Aparna Yadav takes 'blessing' of Mulayam Singh Yadav
-
Para-canoeist Prachi Yadav created history by becoming the first Indian to clinch a bronze medal in women's VL2 200m event at the Paracanoe World Cup at Poznan, Poland.
Prachi bagged the bronze with a timing of 1:04.71 seconds behind silver medallist Brianna Hennessy of Canada (1:01.58s) and gold medallist Susan Seipel of Australia (1:01.54s).
It is India's best-ever performance in the event which started on May 26 and will end on Sunday.
Besides, Manish Kaurav (KL3 men 200m) and Manjeet Singh (VL2 men 200m) made it to the finals of their respective events for the first time in the history of the tournament.
Jaideep qualified for the semifinals of VL3 men's 200m event but could not progress further.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor