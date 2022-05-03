GT vs PBKS: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 48

-
-
The Gujarat, Tians, if they win today’s game against the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2022 which is scheduled to take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, will become the first team to qualify for the Playoffs as they would have then attained the mandatory 18 points to make it to the last four.
Although the Titans have a settled Playing 11, Punjab Kings have been off the mark of late with their team selections and therefore it is important to know how the teams shape up before this game and about the players that will be part of the Playing 11.
Here's how the Playing 11 of GT and PBKS would look like
The Gujarat Titans wouldn’t be looking to make any changes to their playing 11 unless and until necessitated by the injury concerns in the side or to rest some overworked players, which looks impossible as of now. If Yash Dayal is fit, he would straightaway walk into the Playing 11 and Pradeep Sangwan who bowled brilliantly in the last game would have to face the axe.
As for the Punjab Kings, they alongside Kolkata Knight Riders have chopped and changed the Playing 11 a lot and even though more than half the tournament has elapsed, they are without a settled team. The PBKS management would dearly hope that the likes of Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Liam Livingstone get back to form and Mayank is also able to get going.
GT Predicted Playing 11
Shubhman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal
PBKS Predicted Playing 11
Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh
IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Toss Timing and Details
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya and Punjab skipper Mayank Agarwal would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the GT vs PBKS toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
GT IPL 2022 Squad
Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhinav Manohar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad
PBKS IPL 2022 Squad
Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Shahrukh Khan, Prerak Mankad, Odean Smith, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa
