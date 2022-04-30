GT vs RCB: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Brabourne Stadium

-
Gujarat Titans have managed to survive every close situation this season and have triumphed in pressure situations. They are sitting currently at the top of the table and look invincible. They would be up against Royall Challengers Bangalore, who, in their last two games, have looked a meagre shadow of the team that played the first six games so fiercely and competitively.
After losing back to back games, RCB would be itching to give their best against the table-toppers to reenergize the belief in themselves that they can win and they are here to win the championship.
GT vs RCB Pitch Report
The Pitch at the Cricket Club of India- Brabourne Stadium is one made-for-run fest as more than 200 have been chased there and quite easily too. For today’s match between Gujarat and Bangalore, the pitch is expected to be another bonanza offer to go greedy for runs as bowlers would find it very difficult to contain.
GT vs RCB Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report
The Stadiums in Mumbai are notorious for the amount of effect dew has on the outcome of the game. However, due to being a day game, the dew factor is negated.
For today’s match between Gujarat and Bangalore, the humidity during the match hours of 03:00 pm to 07:00 pm IST would remain between 50-65%, while the temperature will hover between 34 to 31 Degrees Celcius between 03 to 07 pm.
GT vs RCB Live Streaming
The GT vs RCB match would start at 03:30 pm IST at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. This match between Gujarat and Bangalore can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
When and Where would GT vs RCB IPL 2022 Match take place?
The match between GT and RCB would begin at 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1000 hrs GMT on April 30, 2022, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's Indian Premier League.
Where can people watch the IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live and Exclusive?
People can watch Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans take on Faf du Plessis’ Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the IPL 2022 match between GT and RCB can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.
