GT vs RR: Pitch Report, weather update, other details of IPL 2022 finals

It is now time to end what has been a thrilling season of cricket in the last two and a half months. Now, on May 29, 2022, when Gujrat Titans, the debutants of the Indian Premier League take on the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals, it will be for the trophy of IPL 2022 and both teams need it desperately as a reward for what they have gone through in these two and a half months.
While Jos Buttler has clearly been the lead hero for the IPL 2022 for Rajasthan, he would like the law of averages to go his way for one last time this season as he has played prolific knock in the last two games. On the other hand, Hardik Pandya and co will be playing in their home ground for the first time ever and would like to make it memorable affair for the people at Narendra Modi Stadium by winning the title.
GT vs RR Final Pitch Report
The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be a high scoring affair. Although in the last match between Rajasthan and Bangalore, the wicket was slow early on, later on, it got better to bat on. A similar characteristic is expected of this wicket even in the final. Hence a captain winning the toss would look to field first.
GT vs RR Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
Scorching heat will welcome the players at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and even by as late as 07::00 pm IST, the temperature would be as high as 38 Degree Celcius and will go as low as only 33 Degree Celcius. A captain winning the toss would look to field first because chances of dew are there and hence the chase will ease out a bit as well.
GT vs RR Final Live Streaming
The GT vs RR Final match would start at 08:00 pm IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This match between Gujarat and Rajasthan can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the game on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
When and Where would the GT vs RR Final IPL 2022 Match occur?
The match between Gujarat and Rajasthan would begin at 08:00 pm Indian Standard Time and 1000 hrs GMT on May 29, 2022, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. It is the selected venue for this year's Qualifier 2 and Final of the Indian Premier League.
Where can people watch the IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Final Live and Exclusive?
People can watch Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans take on Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 Final Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On SmartPhones and online, the IPL 2022 GT vs RR Final can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.
