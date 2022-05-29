GT vs RR: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Final

-
It is a match made in heavens in terms of similarly talented players from Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals fighting against each other to secure the Indian Premier League 2022 title.
It is going to be Jos Buttler’s opening batting against David Miller’s finishing, Yuzvendra Chahal’s charismatic leg spin against the fast googlies of Rashid Khan, the all-round abilities of Hardik Pandya vs the cunning mastery of Ravichandran Ashwin, the ability to toa that the game away with fielding by Riyan Parag and the ability to do the same with the bat at a later stage by Rahul Tewatia.
It is all going to be these small matches, uniting under one roof called IPL 2022 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat from 07:30 pm IST on Sunday, May 29, 2022.
Here's how the Playing 11 of GT and RR would look like
Both teams have settled Playing 11s and the chances of them changing it at any cost is very rare because no injuries have been reported as yet either.
Rajasthan would want the players such as Yashasviu Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer to come good with the bat if Buttler and skipper Sanju fail to fire, which might happen according to t the law of averages. Similarly, Chahal magic might be on offer as he has not been able to do anything substantial in the last two games.
Gujarat would also hope that Matthew Wade’s ability to play big roles in big games along with that of Wrdiihiman Saha come to their aid. They would also want non-performer Mohd Shami to dazzle with the ball one last time in the tournament and get his team the trophy.
It is this desire of teams and fans to see their non-performing stars come good straightaway in the final, that makes this clash a mouthwatering one.
GT Predicted Playing 11
Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal
RR Predicted Playing 11
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy
IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Final Toss Timing and Details
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Final in IPL 2022 will begin at 08:00 pm IST and 1430 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya and Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. GT vs RR Final toss in today’s match would take place at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT.
GT IPL 2022 Squad
Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhinav Manohar, Lockie Ferguson, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad
RR IPL 2022 Squad
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal
