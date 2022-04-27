GT vs SRH: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Wankhede Stadium

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG: Pitch Report, Weather, Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium
CSK vs SRH: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium
SRH vs GT: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium
SRH vs KKR: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Brabourne Stadium
PBKS vs SRH: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium
-
Two teams vying for the top position in the Indian Premier League 2022 will take on each other in their upcoming clash when Gujarat Titans, the number two side on the points table, will clash with SSunrisers Hyderabad who are number three on the points table. Sunrisers have won their last five games, while Gujarat have lost only one match in their entire campaign so far.
But the only loss that the Titans suffered, came against Hyderabad and thus this match now becomes one of revenge for one of the two new entrants in the saga called IPL. Whether they will be able to take the revenge on Kane Williamson-led SRH or not, shall be decided at the Wankhede Stadium, starting 07:30 pm IST on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
GT vs SRH Pitch Report
The Wankhede pitch has been a batter’s paradise with the ball coming nicely onto the bat and dew in the second innings making it an even easier prospect for the men with the bat in their hands. A similar pitch is expected for the match between GT and SRH too and it might be a high scoring bonanza
GT vs SRH Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report
The relative humidity will increase from 49% at 07:30 pm, the time of the start of the match to 54% by 11:30 pm, the time of the end of the match. With dew point being at 22 degrees Celsius and temperature fluctuating between 34 -32 degrees Celsius, a lot of dew would be expected on the ground. Thus Wankhede for the Gujarat vs Hyderabad match will see a lot of dew and cause a lot of problems for the bowlers in the second innings.
GT vs SRH Live Streaming
The GT vs SRH match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This match between Gujarat and Hyderabad can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
When and Where would the GT vs SRH IPL 2022 Match take place?
The match between GT and SRH would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on April 27, 2022, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's Indian Premier League.
Where can people watch the IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live and Exclusive?
People can watch Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans take on Kane Williamson’s Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On SmartPhones and online, the IPL 2022 match between GT and SRH can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor