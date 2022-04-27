GT vs SRH: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Wankhede Stadium

Two teams vying for the top position in the 2022 will take on each other in their upcoming clash when Gujarat Titans, the number two side on the points table, will clash with SSunrisers Hyderabad who are number three on the points table. Sunrisers have won their last five games, while Gujarat have lost only one match in their entire campaign so far.

But the only loss that the Titans suffered, came against Hyderabad and thus this match now becomes one of revenge for one of the two new entrants in the saga called IPL. Whether they will be able to take the revenge on Kane Williamson-led SRH or not, shall be decided at the Wankhede Stadium, starting 07:30 pm IST on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

GT vs SRH Pitch Report

The Wankhede pitch has been a batter’s paradise with the ball coming nicely onto the bat and dew in the second innings making it an even easier prospect for the men with the bat in their hands. A similar pitch is expected for the match between GT and SRH too and it might be a high scoring bonanza

GT vs SRH Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report

The relative humidity will increase from 49% at 07:30 pm, the time of the start of the match to 54% by 11:30 pm, the time of the end of the match. With dew point being at 22 degrees Celsius and temperature fluctuating between 34 -32 degrees Celsius, a lot of dew would be expected on the ground. Thus Wankhede for the Gujarat vs Hyderabad match will see a lot of dew and cause a lot of problems for the bowlers in the second innings.

GT vs SRH Live Streaming

The GT vs SRH match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the in Mumbai. This match between Gujarat and Hyderabad can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Mobile Application and website.

When and Where would the GT vs SRH IPL 2022 Match take place?

The match between GT and SRH would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on April 27, 2022, at the in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's .

Where can people watch the IPL 2022 vs Live and Exclusive?

People can watch Hardik Pandya’s take on Kane Williamson’s in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Network on their Television sets. On SmartPhones and online, the IPL 2022 match between GT and SRH can be Live Streamed on Application and Website.