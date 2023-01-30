Hockey: Germany rise to the top in FIH Rankings; Netherlands in 2nd spot

Crowned World Champion after beating defending champions Belgium 3-3 (5-4) in a dramatic finale to win the men's World Cup, Germany surged to the top of the FIH World Rankings, upstaging Australia, Belgium and the Netherlands in the process.

Following the conclusion of the FIH Odisha Men's World Cup 2023, there were major movements at the top of the World Rankings in the Men's Outdoor category.

Germany, who were placed fourth in the rankings before the World Cup, moved to the top of the World Rankings with 2912 points, the FIH informed in a release on Sunday.

The Netherlands (2848), who defeated Australia in the bronze medal match, have also moved up the rankings and now sit in the second position, followed closely by silver medalists Belgium (2845) who started the finals in the first position.

Australia (2792), who were ranked first in the world before the World Cup, finished the event in fourth place.

In other movements, England (2536) and India (2478) have switched places, with England now in fifth place, followed by India in the sixth, with Argentina (2260), Spain (2093), Korea (1942) and New Zealand (1899) rounding out the top-10.

--IANS

bsk

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)