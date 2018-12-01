Hockey World Cup 2018 Live: Netherland take on Malaysia in today's 1st game

Hockey World Cup 2018, Day 4, Match 1: Netherland vs Malaysia How Malaysia qualified for 14th edition of Hockey World Cup 4th Place – Hero Hockey World League Semi-Final London
-
ALSO READ
Hockey World Cup 2018 highlights: India beat South Africa 5-0; Belgium win
Hockey World Cup 2018 highlights: Minnows China stun England with 2-2 draw
Hockey World Cup 2018 highlights: New Zealand beat France 2-1; Spain lose
Hockey WC opening ceremony highlights: Madhuri dazzles, Rahman enthralls
FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2018: Complete schedule and match timings
-
On Day 4 of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018, the first match will be played between Netherlands and Malaysia while in today’s second match Germany lock horns with Pakistan at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. In today’s first match of Pool D, Netherlands will take on Asian Games 2018 silver medallist Malaysia, who stormed into the finals after defeating India in the Semi-finals. On the other hand, Netherland will look to improve their 2014 Hockey World Cup performance where they settle for Silver. The Netherland squad for Odisha World Cup 2018 have numerous world-class individuals including star midfielders Billy Bakker and Robbert Kemperman.
TO Check FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 points table CLICK HERE
Hockey World Cup 2018, Day 4, Match 2: Pakistan vs Germany
In today’s second match, four-time champions Pakistan take on sixth-ranked Germany at 1900 IST in Bhubaneshwar. The most successful team in the history of the World Cup with four titles, the last of which came in the early 90's, Pakistan hockey has witnessed a steady decline in the last two-and-a-half decades. Germany, on the other hand, have been lacklustre in the last one-and-half-year and that precisely is the reason behind their dip in rankings to sixth.
Today’s hockey match and Live streaming details
Hockey World Cup 2018, Day 4
Match 1: Netherland vs Malaysia
Time: 1700 IST
Netherland vs Malaysia will broadcast on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 1. One can live stream the match on Hotstar also.
Match 2: Pakistan vs Germany
Time: 1900 IST
Pakistan vs Germany will broadcast on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 and also available OTT platform Hotstar.
Stay Tuned for Hockey World Cup 2018 live match updates