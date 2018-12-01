Hockey World Cup 2018 Live: Netherland take on Malaysia in today's 1st game

On Day 4 of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018, the first match will be played between Netherlands and Malaysia while in today’s second match Germany lock horns with Pakistan at in Bhubaneshwar. In today’s first match of Pool D, Netherlands will take on Asian Games 2018 silver medallist Malaysia, who stormed into the finals after defeating India in the Semi-finals. On the other hand, Netherland will look to improve their 2014 Hockey World Cup performance where they settle for Silver. The Netherland squad for 2018 have numerous world-class individuals including star midfielders Billy Bakker and Robbert Kemperman.



Hockey World Cup 2018, Day 4, Match 2: Pakistan vs Germany



In today’s second match, four-time champions Pakistan take on sixth-ranked Germany at 1900 IST in Bhubaneshwar. The most successful team in the history of the World Cup with four titles, the last of which came in the early 90's, Pakistan hockey has witnessed a steady decline in the last two-and-a-half decades. Germany, on the other hand, have been lacklustre in the last one-and-half-year and that precisely is the reason behind their dip in rankings to sixth.



Today’s hockey match and Live streaming details



Hockey World Cup 2018, Day 4



Match 1: Netherland vs Malaysia



Time: 1700 IST



Netherland vs Malaysia will broadcast on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 1. One can live stream the match on Hotstar also.



Match 2: Pakistan vs Germany



Time: 1900 IST



Pakistan vs Germany will broadcast on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 and also available OTT platform Hotstar.



