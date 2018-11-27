Hockey World Cup 2018 opening ceremony LIVE: Stars set to rock Odisha, fans

JUST IN
Hockey World Cup 2018: Bhubaneswar gears up for gala opening ceremony
Hockey World Cup 2018 opening ceremony

Men's Hockey World Cup 2018 opening ceremony will mark the beginning of the tournament. Several Bollywood stars will rock the stage. Catch Hockey World Cup 2018 live updates.

Indian Hockey Team in Hockey World Cup 2018
Indian squad for Hockey World Cup 2018. Photo: Hockey Federation of India

Hockey fever has gripped Bhubaneswar city and the nation at large as 16 hockey playing nations will lock horns for World Cup glory starting November 28. The first celebration of the opening ceremony will start at 5:30 pm on Tuesday with Bollywood stars like A R Rehman and others performing. 'My Heart Beats for Hockey 'campaign' has helped to publicise the event. 


India will play the first match on 28th against South Africa, while the opening match of the tournament will be played between Belgium and Canada on the same day. Elaborate security arrangement has been made to avoid untoward incidents. Tickets for the opening ceremony and India matches have been sold out.

The Opening Ceremony of the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 is being held tonight at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. Brace yourselves as a grand fiesta awaits you!#HWC2018 #IndiaKaGame #DilHockey pic.twitter.com/6jFDVxfEzi — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 27, 2018

First Published: Tue, November 27 2018. 16:00 IST

