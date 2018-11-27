Hockey World Cup 2018 opening ceremony LIVE: Stars set to rock Odisha, fans





Hockey fever has gripped Bhubaneswar city and the nation at large as 16 hockey playing nations will lock horns for World Cup glory starting November 28. The first celebration of the opening ceremony will start at 5:30 pm on Tuesday with Bollywood stars like A R Rehman and others performing. 'My Heart Beats for Hockey 'campaign' has helped to publicise the event.

India will play the first match on 28th against South Africa, while the opening match of the tournament will be played between Belgium and Canada on the same day. Elaborate security arrangement has been made to avoid untoward incidents. Tickets for the opening ceremony and India matches have been sold out.