IND vs NZ series: How to buy India vs New Zealand 1st ODI tickets online

The New Zealand team, after a great tour of Pakistan, where they defeated the hosts 2-1 in the ODI series and kept the Test series level at 0-0, would now go head to head against India, another sub-continent giant India in a three-match ODI series, which will be followed by a three-match T20I series. To book the tickets for all the games here is your perfect guide.

series ticket booking guide



Where are the tickets available?



To make the experience hassle-free, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) alongside the state cricket associations, has made tickets available only online. Thus for all six matches across all the venues in India, Insider. in is the address to book the tickets from



How to book the tickets?



Step-1 Log in to the Paytm Insider website



Step-2 Click on the tab showing “Mastercard Series 1st ODI: India v New Zealand, Hyderabad”



Step-3 Now, that you have clicked on the tab, it will direct you to a page where the starting price of the ticket, as well as the venue, will be mentioned.

Step-4 Now, you will be directed to a page showing the virtual view of the stadium and pink will be marked the seats available and the price for which they are available. Click on the seats you want.

Step-5 Once clicked, the page will redirect you to another page showing the price as well as the compliments available with the ticket (if there are any). Click on the number of tickets you want and select buy now



Step-6 After clicking on Buy Now, the page will redirect you to a pop-up showing terms and conditions. This page will also show information about the availability of the physical passes and from where you can get them because physical passes are mandatory for stadium entry. You have to choose the location from where you want to collect the passes and then click on I agree.

Step-7 You will then be taken to the checkout option where your personal details will be asked and you would have to fill them and finally the tickets will be yours