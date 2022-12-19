'I am not going to retire': Leo Messi after Argentina's World Cup victory

Lionel Messi, now World Cup winner, Leo Messi, will continue to play for . After winning the title at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Sunday, the Argentine captain told TyC Sports, "No, I am not going to retire from the national team...I want to continue playing as a champion."

Messi, however, may not play in the Fifa World Cup anymore. After defeating Croatia in the semi-finals of the Fifa World Cup 2022, he told Diario Deportivo Ole, "I feel very happy to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final."

defeated France 4-2 in penalties after a thrilling draw of 3-3. France's Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick but could not keep the title. With Argentina, the Fifa World Cup trophy will return to South America after 20 years. Since Brazil's win in 2002, the trophy has stayed in Europe.

also won the Golden Ball, awarded to the tournament's best player. He has been monumental in his team's success in the tournament. He became the only player in World Cup history to score in every knockout game. He ended the tournament as the second-highest scorer of the tournament, after Mbappe.

Fans celebrated Argentina's win at an event organised by Argentina's embassy at a hotel in New Delhi, as reported by ANI.

"It is an emotional moment. I hope this is not Messi's last World Cup, I want to see another one," HJ Gobbi, the ambassador of Argentina, told ANI.

Hundreds of fans erupted in celebrations on the streets of Kolkata after entered folklore with Argentina's historic win. Also, hundreds of fans came out on the streets in several cities of Bangladesh late at night to celebrate the win.