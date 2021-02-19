I-League: Clinical NEROCA keep top 6 hopes alive, beat Sudeva 2-0

-
ALSO READ
Hero I-league: Aizawl FC share points with Sudeva Delhi FC
I-League: Mohammedan Sporting, Churchill Brothers play out 0-0 draw
Hero I-League: Keen to move up, Churchill Brothers take on Chennai City FC
I-League: Mohammedans, Aizawl look to stay in contention for top 6
Hero I-League: Litmus test for Punjab FC against Chennai City FC
-
North Eastern Re-Organising Cultural Association (NEROCA) Football Club gave themselves a fighting chance in the race to finish in the top 6 of the I-League by beating Sudeva Delhi 2-0 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Friday. Goals by Judah Garcia and substitute Songpu Singsit ensured a victory for Gift Raikhan's side in a hard-fought game against the league newcomers.
A top-6 finish will ensure that they don't get embroiled in a relegation battle.
NEROCA had the first sight of goal in the seventh minute, as Judah Garcia dispossessed Naorem Tondomba and his long-distance attempt hit the side-netting of Rakshit Dagar's goal. at the other end, Sudeva's Naorem Mahesh threaded a through pass for Shubho Paul, but NEROCA goalkeeper Bishorjit Singh came off his line to collect it.
NEROCA went ahead in the 45th minute after a move that started with them taking a quick free-kick inside their own half. Judah Garcia got at the end of Khaiminthang Lhungdim's cross on the quick break and the Trinidadian powered his header past Dagar.
Dagar saved Sudeva from falling further behind in the 53rd minute, showing quick reflexes to deny Garcia after the goalscorer had dispossessed Gursimrat Gill in the penalty area. Meanwhile, Sudeva kept attacking and came close to the equaliser twice in the 57th minute.
With Sudeva overcommitting in the attack, NEROCA broke on the counter and Prakash Budhathoki stuck the crossbar after some good work by Judah Garcia. NEROCA finally found their second goal in the 72nd minute when Songpu Singsit beat his defender and curled his shot past Rakshit Dagar from just inside the area.
--IANS
rkm/kh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor