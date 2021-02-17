I-League: Mohammedans, Aizawl look to stay in contention for top 6

-
-
Mohammedan Sporting and Aizawl FC dropped points in their respective previous matches and will be looking to make amends when they face each other on Thursday in the I-League at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK).
Mohammedan SC were stunned by a defiant Indian Arrows 1-0 in the last match week. However, they remain in the fourth position with 10 points from 7 matches, four points from the top.
Aizawl, meanwhile, dominated possession and were left to rue a host of missed chances in their 1-1 draw against Sudeva Delhi.
Both coaches said that their teams have to cash in on goalscoring opportunities.
"We had 24 shots, but we didn't score. Yes, the final result against Arrows was not in our favour. But, I believe the performance of the team was good, especially the way the players reacted to conceding the goal," said Mohammedans coach Jose Hevia.
"Aizawl are a top team, and I am expecting a top clash against them. Obviously, they would want to beat us, just like we are preparing to beat them. We are going to go out with the best attitude and give our 100 percent to win this match," he added.
Aizawl coach Yan Law said that he expects a difficult match-up against Mohammedans. "The results have not gone our way. But the performance of the players has been fantastic. We need to be sharper in front of the goal, and we are working on it. The rest, I believe, is all fine. I am very confident, going into this next game against Mohammedans," said Law.
"Mohammedan SC are a fantastic team, a club filled with legacy. They have got brilliant players. On paper, they might have the best team, but football is played on grass. And, we are going to show them what we are capable of," he said.
