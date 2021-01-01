I-League: Online fitness sessions helping Indian Arrows to stay in shape

-
ALSO READ
I-League part of route to qualify for u-23 Asian Cup: Indian Arrows coach
Seven players, one assistant coach test positive for Covid-19 ahead of ISL
Hero ISL-7: NorthEast United FC to take on Mumbai City FC on Saturday
Jhingan, Thapa can play for international clubs: India assistant coach
Goalless draw against Qatar in WC Qualifiers stands out for me: Chhetri
-
With the start of the I-League 2020-21 campaign around the corner, the Indian Arrows have been training hard during their quarantine period to stay in top shape as they get set to resume training and prepare for their first league game of the season.
Even though they are confined to their respective rooms, players have been taking part in virtual fitness sessions through video calls which will be vital for 'retaining fitness levels', according to head coach Venkatesh Shanmugam.
"With the quarantine period coming up after a few weeks of training, it was important that we retained the fitness levels the players had achieved and for that, we have been organising daily virtual fitness sessions via video conferencing, which are monitored by the technical staff. The boys have been actively taking part in these sessions and taking measures to ensure that they remain in the best possible condition," Venkatesh told I-League's official website.
It was on December 26 that the Arrows began their mandatory seven-day quarantine period ahead of the competition and Venkatesh spoke about the various steps taken to ensure that the players stay in shape during this time.
"Even though we cannot step outside our rooms, it is vital that we continue working in whatever ways possible to keep the players in good shape physically and mentally. We have daily morning screening where we cover various aspects such as soreness, motivation, quality of sleep, etc. and along with the fitness sessions, we have given one football each in every room and encourage the boys to keep working with it to maintain their touch of the ball.
"They have been provided various fitness equipment as well such as stretching bands, medicine balls and yoga mats, which allows us to have different types of workouts to keep the players engaged. They have to follow a fixed routine over the day and are encouraged to keep off their beds as much as possible, in order to counter laziness," he said.
The head coach added that the staff has been working to find 'innovative' methods to keep the players active during the quarantine period.
The Arrows began training for the first time since the lockdown on November 20 in Bhubaneswar with support from the Government of Odisha, before reaching Kolkata on December 3, where they contested in the IFA Shield and faced off against Southern Samity and George Telegraph. Indian Arrows will start their I-League campaign on January 10 at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium as they face off against Churchill Brothers FC Goa.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor