Reliance Jio launches cricket plans for Indian Premier League 2023
I'm not willing to retire yet, am a victim of age limit: Mary Kom

Boxing legend says fitness and performance should be 'determining factor' for athletes

M C Mary Kom | Women's World Boxing Championships | Olympics

Namrata Kohli  |  New Delhi 

M C Mary Kom is a six-time world boxing champion. (File photo)

Boxer M C Mary Kom is a six-time world champion who is retiring as she turns 40, meeting a rule set by the International Olympic Council,. The London Olympic medalist says she is the “greatest victim” of the retirement age limit. “Boxing is my life and I am madly in love with it and not willing to retire yet. Fitness and performance should be the determining factor rather than age,” she told Namrata Kohli in an interview on the sidelines of the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship 2023 in New Delhi.

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 17:00 IST

