I'm not willing to retire yet, am a victim of age limit: Mary Kom

Boxer is a six-time world champion who is retiring as she turns 40, meeting a rule set by the International Olympic Council,. The London Olympic medalist says she is the “greatest victim” of the retirement age limit. “Boxing is my life and I am madly in love with it and not willing to retire yet. Fitness and performance should be the determining factor rather than age,” she told Namrata Kohli in an interview on the sidelines of the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship 2023 in New Delhi.