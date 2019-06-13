ICC CWC 19 Eng vs WI preview: Jos Buttler fit but suspense on Andre Russell

England cricket team and West Indies cricket team will carry their intense rivalry from the Caribbean as they face each at the Hampshire Bowl on Friday in their next clash in the ICC World Cup 2019 with Barbados-born pace sensation adding spice to the World Cup contest.

England, with two wins in three matches, are sitting at the third spot in the points table whereas West Indies are at the sixth position with three points. And a loss in Friday's match would make the journey tougher for both the teams in the upcoming matches.

Both teams ended at 2-2 in their high-scoring five-match ODI series in February with one game being a washout. The series, which took place in the Caribbean islands, saw sensational performances from Chris Gayle, who smashed as many 39 sixes and amassed 424 runs in four innings.

The 'Universe Boss' will be backing himself for an encore against England whose bowling attack has become more potent with Archer's addition. He has bowled with fire and venom so far in the competition and his face-off with Gayle is the one to watch out for.

Archer, who has played his junior cricket in the Caribbean and qualified to play for England only in April, is a familiar figure for the West Indies camp and it knows what the 24-year-old is capable of.

England, who started off their campaign in an impressive manner winning comfortably against South Africa, faced a shock defeat at the hands of Pakistan in their second encounter. However, they came back strongly and aced every department against Bangladesh as they first put up 386/6 on board and then bundled them out for 280 in the 49th over.

West Indies too boast of express pace in their arsenal, adding to the excitement of what promises to be a mouthwatering battle. The side was on course for another demolition with the ball as they faced South Africa in their previous clash but the match was washed off and the team had to settle with a point.

However, would expect his batsmen to show some temprament as the side is capable of chasing big totals but lacks the patience to build partnerships.

The Jason Holder-led side would be itching to take the field after a washout against South Africa at the same venue on Monday. All-rounder Andre Russell, who has had chronic knee issues, was not named in the playing eleven against the Proteas. It remains to be seen if he regains full fitness for the England clash.

England too had their fitness issues with key player hurting his right hip against Bangladesh but coach Trevor Bayliss said he is expected to be fit for Friday's game.

The fickle English weather has been a constant concern in this World Cup but rain is predicted to stay away for the majority of the game.

England Playing 11: Liam Plunkett, (c), Adil Rashid, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer

West Indies playing 11: (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle,Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas

ICC World Cup 2019, Match 18: Live streaming details

Date and Day: June 14, 2019, Friday.

Place: Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

Time: 3:00 pm IST, 10:30 am local time

The World Cup 2019 England vs West Indies match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the World Cup 2019 England vs West Indies match will be available on Hotstar.