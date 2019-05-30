JUST IN
ICC cricket world cup 2019 ENG vs SA LIVE score: England eye winning start

Head to head, South Africa have an advantage as they won 29 out of 59 matches while one match ended in a tie and 3 matches ended with no result. Check ENG vs SA LIVE score and match commentary

England cricket team. Photo: AP | PTI
In today’s match of ICC cricket World Cup 2019 (CWC 2019), the Eoin Morgan’s England cricket team will lock horns with South Africa cricket team led by Faf du Plessis at The Kennington Oval in London. An embarrassing first round exit in cricket world cup 2015 prompted them to rethink of their approach towards the 50-over cricket. The transformation has been remarkable, with England national cricket team climbing to the top of the one-day international (ODI) rankings and twice setting a new record for the highest ODI total, which now stands at 481 for six. On the other hand, South Africa have suffered plenty of cricket World Cup heartache which earned them the title of ‘chokers’. However, they are coming into the ICC CWC 2019 as an underdog with most of their players are expected to retire after the show-piece event. Head to head, South Africa have an advantage as they won 29 out of 59 matches while one match ended in a tie and 3 matches ended with no result.

 
England vs South Africa world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream ENG vs SA cricket match on Hotstar app and Hotstar website.
 
