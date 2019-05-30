ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Pak vs WI preview: Amir to boost Pak playing 11

-
-
Pakistan and West Indies, two most unpredictable sides, will take on each other in their first cricket World Cup match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Friday. Much to Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan's relief, frontline paceman Mohammad Amir has been declared fit and he is likely to feature in Pakistan's playing 11.
Jason Holder-led West Indies made the intentions clear right from their warm-up fixture against New Zealand where the Caribbeans scored a massive 421 runs on the other hand Pakistan were stunned by Afghanistan in their warm up match and their second, against Bangladesh, was washed out without a ball bowled.Check ICC World Cup 2019 Points Table Here
Pakistan, who have lost their last 10 ODIs including a 5-0 whitewash by Australia and 4-0 thumping by England, didn't have the most ideal preparation for the showpiece event.
Pakistan have only won three times in 10 World Cup matches against the two-time world champions, including a thumping 150-run loss at Christchurch in 2015.
Plenty of cloud cover is forecast, so the temperature is likely to be cool. The Nottingham pitch is expected to be favourable for batting so teams would expect big total.
Pakistan at ICC tournaments have traditionally been a notch above what they are at other times and this is what Sarfaraz Ahmad, the Pakistan skipper and the cricket fans would be hoping for.
Pakistan have the likes of Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman who are in great form. And in their bowling department, they have the likes of Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz and Hasan Ali who can wreak havoc on any batting line-up in the world.
The only thing that they need to be wary off is their fielding which has let them down in the past and can prove costly in this tournament, too.
West Indies, on the other hand, have been in good form in the recent times. They held tournament favourites England to a stalemate at home earlier this year. They also boast of having the big power hitters like Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Shai Hope in their batting line-up which can explode against any opposition and make a mockery of their bowling attack.
After having their first warm-up game against South Africa washed out, Windies showed glimpses of their power hitting by scoring 421 runs in their last warm-up game against New Zealand.
Their bowling is slightly on the weaker side, but with a solid pool of all-rounders, they have several options. And if the batsmen show up in the mood that they did against the Black Caps, they're going to have plenty to play with.
Pakistan Key Players: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam
West Indies Key Payers: Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Shai Hope