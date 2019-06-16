ICC CWC 19 WI vs BAN preview: Can Shakib lead Bangladesh to victory?

In match 23 of the ICC World Cup 2019, West Indies cricket team will face Bangladesh cricket team at the Country Ground Tounton on Monday. Both the teams have three points from four matches and have struggled to convert good performance into victories. West Indies are are sixth spot in the Points Table while Bangladesh are at the eighth spot.

West Indies lost their previous fixture to World Cup hosts England as their batsmen did not show the temperament to set up a decent total and England did not face much resistance from Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder and even Shannon Gabriel.

Bangladesh have issues of their own, the team ovrall performs well but miss on crucial events during a macth. In the match against England, the team showed valour to chase a amssive 387 run target as smashed 121 but other batsmen failed to accompany him and the team was wrapped up for 280 runs.

It has become crucial for both the teams to win their remaining matches to keep hopes alive for semi-finals.

playing 11 prediction



West Indies playing 11: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Oshane Thomas

Bangladesh Playing 11: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman

ICC World Cup 2019, Match 23: Live streaming details

Date and Day: June 17, 2019, Monday.

Place: Country Ground Tounton

Time: 3:00 pm IST, 13:30 am local time

The World Cup 2019 West Indies vs Bangladesh match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the World Cup 2019 West Indies vs Bangladesh match will be available on Hotstar.

Squads:

West Indies: Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas

Bangladesh: (capt), Abu Jayed, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal