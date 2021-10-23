T20 WC, ENG vs WI LIVE SCORE: Morgan-led England to start as favourites
ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England vs West Indies in the second match of the Super 12 stage at the Dubai International Stadium
Topics
ICC T20 World Cup 2021 | England cricket team | West Indies cricket team
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
In Match 2 of Super 12 stage of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, Eoin Morgan-led England will take on West Indies at Dubai International Stadium today.
Check ICC T20 WC points table here
England would hope to set straight an unwanted record when they meet West Indies in a Super 12 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup have at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Saturday.
England have never beaten West Indies in five encounters in ICC Men's T20 World Cup and will be trying their best to win the sixth clash between the two teams, which will also help them set off on a winning note in the current edition.
Check ICC T20 WC 2021 latest news here
ENG vs WI Probable XIs:
England: Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid
West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul, Obed McCoy, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell
England vs West Indies live scorecard
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh