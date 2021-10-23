JUST IN
T20 WC, ENG vs WI LIVE SCORE: Morgan-led England to start as favourites

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England vs West Indies in the second match of the Super 12 stage at the Dubai International Stadium

BS Web team 

England cricket team
In Match 2 of Super 12 stage of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, Eoin Morgan-led England will take on West Indies at Dubai International Stadium today. 

England would hope to set straight an unwanted record when they meet West Indies in a Super 12 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup have at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Saturday.

England have never beaten West Indies in five encounters in ICC Men's T20 World Cup and will be trying their best to win the sixth clash between the two teams, which will also help them set off on a winning note in the current edition.

ENG vs WI Probable XIs:
 
England: Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid
 
West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul, Obed McCoy, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell

