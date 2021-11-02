T20 WC, IND vs AFG Playing 11: A must-win match for Kohli & company

-
-
After losing two consecutive matches, Indian cricket team will look to register their first win and bring their struggling campaign back on track when they face a confident Afghanistan in a super 12 clash of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday.
The Virat Kohli-led India have suffered crushing defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand in their last two matches while Afghanistan won their two games against Scotland and Namibia but they lost to Pakistan.
The likes of Mohammed Nabi and Rashid Khan will look to use their all T20 experience to challenge an under-confident Indian side.
IND vs AFG playing 11 prediction
India playing 11
Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy
Afghanistan playing 11
Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hashmatullah Shahidi/Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
IND vs AFG head to head records
Total matches played: 2
India won: 2
Know about ICC T20 WC, India vs New Zealand match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:
When will the IND vs AFG 2021 match be played?
The IND vs AFG match is scheduled to take place on November 3, Wednesday.
Where will IND vs AFG match will be played?
The venue for the India vs New Zealand match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium cricket ground.
What will be the match timings for T20 WC, India vs New Zealand?
The T20 WC match between T20 WC, India vs Afghanistan will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
At what time will the IND vs AFG match live toss take place?
The IND vs AFG live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will telecast the IND vs AFG 2021 match live in India?
The IND vs AFG will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.
How to live stream the IND vs AFG 2021 match in India?
The live streaming of IND vs AFG match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.
Squads;
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravichandran Ashwin
Afghanistan: Mohammed Nabi (captain), Hazratullah Zazai, Ahmed Shahzad, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen ul Haq, Rashid Kham, Hamid Hasan, Rahamnaullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Fareed Ahmed, Usman Ghani.
