T20 WC: India vs Pakistan playing 11, live toss time, head-to-head stats

Virat Kohli-led India will face Babar Azam's Pakistan in a high octane Group 2 clash in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today. Pakistan has already announced its 12-member squad for today's match against India. Meanwhile, the Indian fans have to wait till 7 pm today to know the India playing 11. and Mohammed Shami is expected to lead India's pace attack while Shardul Thakur and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's inclusion as third pacer will largely depend on pitch conditions.



Check ICC T20 WC 2021 latest news here

Coming back to Pakistan playing 11, the squad announced by Pakistan captain in the press conference on the eve of the match includes the name veterans Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik. Malik and Hafeez bring a comforting amount of experience to the Pakistan side. The experienced duo would provide much-needeed strength to Pakistan's brittle middle order.



T20 WC, playing 11 predictions

India playing 11 (probables): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, (c), (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami.

Pakistan playing 11 (probables): Mohammad Rizwan (wk), (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.



Check ICC T20 WC squads of all 12 teams and live broadcast, streaming details here



Check ICC T20 WC points table here

IND vs PAK head-to-head

Total matches: 8

India won: 7

Pakistan won: 1



The two arch-rivals have met each other five times at a T20 World Cup and 'Men in Blue' have won on all the occasions



Check format, points system and other details here





ICC T20 World Cup 2021: IND vs PAK Pitch Report

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a batting-friendly surface and is expected to help the batters. Pacers might fetch some help towards the latter half of the match while spinners may come in helpful in the middle overs.



Know about today's ICC T20 World Cup match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:

When will the IND vs PAK T20 WC 2021 match be played?

The IND vs PAK match is scheduled to take place on October 24, Sunday.

Where will IND vs PAK match will be played?

The venue for the T20 match is Dubai International Stadium.

What will be the match timings for the T20 match between IND vs PAK?

The match between will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

At what time will the IND vs PAK match live toss take place?

The IND vs PAK live toss between and will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the IND vs PAK 2021 match live in India?

The IND vs PAK will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.

How to live stream the IND vs PAK IPL 2021 match in India?

The live streaming of IND vs PAK match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.

How to watch India vs Pakistan live telecast for free?Doordarshan will live telecast India vs Pakistan match live on its terrestrial network in India.

Here are the squads of both the teams:

India: (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar

Kumar, Mohammad Shami

Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Hasan Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Pakistan full squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik.