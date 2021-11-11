ICC T20 WC, PAK vs AUS playing 11, live toss time, free telecast details

-
ALSO READ
T20 WC, AUS vs WI highlights: AUS wins by 8 wickets, keeps semis hope alive
ICC T20 World Cup full schedule, venues, timings, teams, points system
T20 WC, IND vs PAK Highlights: Rizwan, Azam help Pak crush Ind by 10 wkts
AUS vs WI full schedule, live toss timings and streaming details in India
ENG vs PAK 1st T20 highlights: Pakistan wins by 31 runs at Nottingham
-
In the second semifinal of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan will lock horns with Australia at Dubai International Stadium today at 7:30 pm IST. The winner of Pakistan vs Australia semifinal will clash with New Zealand in the final, scheduled to take place on November 14. Pakistan has been unbeaten in the tournament and is coming into the knockout clash as favourites. However, the team is riddled by health concerns which might force the team management to change the Pakistan playing 11.
Check ICC T20 WC 2021 latest news here
Pakistan batters Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik are suffering from "mild flu" on the eve of the match.
Rizwan and Malik, who missed the team's training session on Wednesday, though tested negative for Covid-19. The team has also cleared the regular testing through the tournament.
ICC T20 World Cup, semifinal 2: PAK vs AUS Playing 11
Both Rizwan and Malik is expected to recover ahead of today’s match but if they failed to do so then Sarfaraz Ahmed and Haider Ali are expected to find place in Pakistan playing 11.
Meanwhile Australia is expected to field an unchanged playing 11 from previous match.
- Total matches played: 23
- Won: Pakistan - 13, Australia - 9, NR - 1
- Highest score (PAK) vs AUS: 201
- Lowest score (PAK) vs AUS: 74
- Highest score (AUS) vs PAK: 196
- Lowest score (AUS) vs PAK: 89
Know about ICC T20 WC semifinal, Pakistan vs Australia live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:
When ICC T20 World Cup second semifinal will be played?
The second semifinal of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will take place on November 11, Thursday.
Who will clash in second semifinal of ICC T20 World Cup 2021?
The Pakistan and Australia cricket team will clash with each other in the second semifinal of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.
Where will PAK vs AUS semifinal match be played?
The venue for the Pakistan vs Australia semifinal is Dubai International Stadium.
What will be the match timings for ICC T20 World Cup semifinal match between Pakistan and Australia?
The ICC T20 World Cup semifinal match between Pakistan and Australia will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
At what time will the PAK vs AUS semifinal match live toss take place?
The PAK vs AUS live toss between Babar Azam and Aaron Finch will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will telecast the PAK vs AUS semifinal match live in India?
The PAK vs AUS will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.
How to watch Pakistan vs Australia semifinal for free in India?
Doordarshan will live telecast Pakistan vs Australia semifinal for free in India on its terrestrial network and DTH service.
How to live stream the PAK vs AUS match in India?
The live streaming of PAK vs AUS match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.
Here are the squads of both the teams:
Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sarfaraz Ahmed
Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor