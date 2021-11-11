ICC T20 WC, PAK vs AUS playing 11, live toss time, free telecast details

In the second semifinal of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan will lock horns with Australia at Dubai International Stadium today at 7:30 pm IST. The winner of Pakistan vs Australia semifinal will clash with New Zealand in the final, scheduled to take place on November 14. Pakistan has been unbeaten in the tournament and is coming into the knockout clash as favourites. However, the team is riddled by health concerns which might force the team management to change the Pakistan playing 11. Check ICC T20 WC 2021 latest news here Pakistan batters Mohammad Rizwan and are suffering from "mild flu" on the eve of the match. Rizwan and Malik, who missed the team's training session on Wednesday, though tested negative for Covid-19. The team has also cleared the regular testing through the tournament. ICC T20 World Cup, semifinal 2: PAK vs AUS Playing 11 Both Rizwan and Malik is expected to recover ahead of today’s match but if they failed to do so then Sarfaraz Ahmed and Haider Ali are expected to find place in Pakistan playing 11. Meanwhile Australia is expected to field an unchanged playing 11 from previous match.

