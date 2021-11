ICC T20 WC, PAK vs AUS playing 11, live toss time, free telecast details

In the second semifinal of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan will lock horns with Australia at Dubai International Stadium today at 7:30 pm IST. The winner of Pakistan vs Australia semifinal will clash with New Zealand in the final, scheduled to take place on November 14. Pakistan has been unbeaten in the tournament and is coming into the knockout clash as favourites. However, the team is riddled by health concerns which might force the team management to change the Pakistan playing 11.



Pakistan batters Mohammad Rizwan and are suffering from "mild flu" on the eve of the match.

Rizwan and Malik, who missed the team's training session on Wednesday, though tested negative for Covid-19. The team has also cleared the regular testing through the tournament.



ICC T20 World Cup, semifinal 2: PAK vs AUS Playing 11



Both Rizwan and Malik is expected to recover ahead of today’s match but if they failed to do so then Sarfaraz Ahmed and Haider Ali are expected to find place in Pakistan playing 11.



Meanwhile Australia is expected to field an unchanged playing 11 from previous match.

Australia playing 11 (probables): David Warner, (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.



Pakistan playing 11 (probables): (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan (wk)/Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik/Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Total matches played: 23

23 Won: Pakistan - 13, Australia - 9, NR - 1

In T20 WC: Won: Pakistan - 3, Australia - 3

Highest score (PAK) vs AUS : 201

: 201 Lowest score (PAK) vs AUS : 74

: 74 Highest score (AUS) vs PAK: 196

196 Lowest score (AUS) vs PAK: 89

Know about ICC T20 WC semifinal, Pakistan vs Australia live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:

The second semifinal of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will take place on November 11, Thursday.The Pakistan and will clash with each other in the second semifinal ofThe venue for the Pakistan vs Australia semifinal is Dubai International Stadium.The ICC T20 World Cup semifinal match between Pakistan and Australia will begin at 7:30 pm IST.The PAK vs AUS live toss between and will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST.The PAK vs AUS will be telecast live on 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Hindi with Hindi Commentary.will live telecast Pakistan vs Australia semifinal for free in India on its terrestrial network and DTH service.The live streaming of PAK vs AUS match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sarfaraz AhmedDavid Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis