ICC Test Championship: How new points system may impede India's chances

The fate of the inaugural edition of ICC World Test Championship, which is affected due to Covid-19 pandemic, will be decided by cricket’s governing body this week. The ICC's last quarterly meeting of the year started on Monday and the ICC Board's meeting is scheduled to take place on Wednesday and Thursday.
In the times when cricket has been widely affected by Covid-19, ICC’s cricket committee proposed to consider the percentage of points earned from the contested matches in deciding the finalists of the inaugural edition of World Test Championship, according to a ESPNcricinfo report.
Ahead of the WTC final in June next year, India has to play a four-match series against Australia while it will host England for a five-game rubber. With the return of Steve Smith and David Warner in the Australian squad, it won’t be easy for the Indian cricket team to repeat the success of previous series against Australia in 2018-19. Also, the absence of Virat Kohli in the last three matches would make the tasks difficult for Team India.
Scenario 1
According to the new proposal, If India cricket team loses all four Tests against Australia and win all five against England, it'll get to 480 points and 66.67 per cent.
Scenario 2
If India wins all five against England and loses 3-1 to Australia, it'll have 510 points and 70.83 per cent (marginally ahead of New Zealand's maximum possible score).
Scenario 3
If India wins 5-0 against England and loses 2-0 to Australia, it'll have 500 points and 69.44 per cent. So even two draws in Australia will not be enough for India if New Zealand sweeps 240 points at home."
New Zealand likely to be one of the two WTC finalists
In the proposed system, New Zealand is likely to be in an advantageous position given it has to play two-test series in home conditions. New Zealand can attain a maximum of 420 points (70 per cent) if it clean sweeps the home series against West Indies and Pakistan.
India has played four series so far and is currently at the top with 360 points, followed by Australia (296) and England (292). With Indian cricket team scheduled to play four Tests in Australia and then host England for five Tests, the results of the two series will decide the finalists of the inaugural WTC.
ICC World Test Championship’s points table
|Position
|Teams
|Series Played
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Tied
|PCT
|Series Won
|RpW ratio*
|Total Points
|1
|India
|4
|9
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0.75
|3
|2.011
|360
|2
|Australia
|3
|10
|7
|1
|2
|0
|0.822
|2
|1.604
|296
|3
|England
|4
|15
|8
|3
|4
|0
|0.608
|3
|1.223
|292
|4
|New Zealand
|3
|7
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0.5
|0
|0.883
|180
|5
|Pakistan
|4
|8
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0.395
|1
|0.853
|166
|6
|Sri Lanka
|2
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0.333
|0
|0.589
|80
|7
|West Indies
|2
|5
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0.167
|0
|0.527
|40
|8
|South Africa
|1
|7
|1
|0
|6
|0
|0.125
|0
|0.521
|30
|9
|Bangladesh
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0.304
|0
ICC World Test Championship schedule
|Matches
|Date
|Venue
|New Zealand vs West Indies
|Dec 3-7
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|New Zealand vs West Indies
|Dec 11-15
|Basin Reserve, Wellington
|Australia vs India
|Dec 17-21
|Adelaide Oval
|New Zealand vs Pakistan
|Dec 26-30
|Bay Over, Tauranga
|Australia vs India
|Dec 26-30
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|South Africa vs Sri Lanka
|Dec 26-30
|Supersport Park, Centurion
|New Zealand vs Pakistan
|Jan 3-7
|Hagley Oval, Christchurch
|South Africa vs Sri Lanka
|Jan 3-7
|New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
|Australia vs India
|Jan 7-11
|Sydney Cricket Stadium
|Australia vs India
|Jan 15-19
|Brisbane Cricket Ground
