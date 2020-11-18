JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » ICC World Test Championship » News

Australian players airlifted to NSW after Covid outbreak in South Australia
Business Standard

ICC Test Championship: How new points system may impede India's chances

ICC's cricket committee has proposed to consider the percentage of points earned from the contested matches in deciding the finalists of the inaugural edition of World Test Championship

Topics
ICC World Test Championship | India cricket team | Virat Kohli

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

India cricket team, Virat Kohli
Ahead of the WTC final in June next year, India has to play a four-match series against Australia while it will host England for a five-game rubber. File photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

The fate of the inaugural edition of ICC World Test Championship, which is affected due to Covid-19 pandemic, will be decided by cricket’s governing body this week. The ICC's last quarterly meeting of the year started on Monday and the ICC Board's meeting is scheduled to take place on Wednesday and Thursday.
 
In the times when cricket has been widely affected by Covid-19, ICC’s cricket committee proposed to consider the percentage of points earned from the contested matches in deciding the finalists of the inaugural edition of World Test Championship, according to a ESPNcricinfo report. 

Check ICC Test championship latest news and points table here

Original format of ICC World Test Championship
 
According to the ICC Test Championship, each of the nine top-ranked sides will play six series over two years with each series counting for a maximum of 120 points, irrespective of the number of matches in the series. The England vs Australia Ashes test at Edgbaston on August 1, 2019, marked the inaugural match of the event.
 
India will not play against Pakistan because each team has picked six opponents by mutual agreement, within the existing framework of the members rights agreements. The top two teams on the ICC World test championship points table will play the final at Lord's on June, 2021.

 How new proposed points system may impede India’s chances

Ahead of the WTC final in June next year, India has to play a four-match series against Australia while it will host England for a five-game rubber. With the return of Steve Smith and David Warner in the Australian squad, it won’t be easy for the Indian cricket team to repeat the success of previous series against Australia in 2018-19. Also, the absence of Virat Kohli in the last three matches would make the tasks difficult for Team India.

CHECK IND vs AUS latest news updates here
 
India cricket captain Virat Kohli plays a shot on the first day of the inaugural day-night Test match in the country, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. Photo: PTI
India cricket captain Virat Kohli plays a shot on the first day of the inaugural day-night Test match in the country, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. Photo: PTI
Scenarios for Team India
 
Scenario 1
 
According to the new proposal, If India cricket team loses all four Tests against Australia and win all five against England, it'll get to 480 points and 66.67 per cent.
 
Scenario 2
 
If India wins all five against England and loses 3-1 to Australia, it'll have 510 points and 70.83 per cent (marginally ahead of New Zealand's maximum possible score).
 
Scenario 3
 
If India wins 5-0 against England and loses 2-0 to Australia, it'll have 500 points and 69.44 per cent. So even two draws in Australia will not be enough for India if New Zealand sweeps 240 points at home."
 
New Zealand likely to be one of the two WTC finalists
 
In the proposed system, New Zealand is likely to be in an advantageous position given it has to play two-test series in home conditions. New Zealand can attain a maximum of 420 points (70 per cent) if it clean sweeps the home series against West Indies and Pakistan.
 
New Zealand's Trent Boult, second from right, celebrates the dismissal of India's Mayank Agarwal for 34 during the first cricket test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand. Photo: AP | PTI
New Zealand's Trent Boult, second from right, celebrates the dismissal of India's Mayank Agarwal for 34 during the first cricket test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand. Photo: AP | PTI
WTC finalists’ prediction
 
India has played four series so far and is currently at the top with 360 points, followed by Australia (296) and England (292). With Indian cricket team scheduled to play four Tests in Australia and then host England for five Tests, the results of the two series will decide the finalists of the inaugural WTC.
 
ICC World Test Championship’s points table

Position Teams Series Played Played Won Drawn Lost Tied PCT Series Won RpW ratio* Total Points
1 India 4 9 7 0 2 0 0.75 3 2.011 360
2 Australia 3 10 7 1 2 0 0.822 2 1.604 296
3 England 4 15 8 3 4 0 0.608 3 1.223 292
4 New Zealand 3 7 3 0 4 0 0.5 0 0.883 180
5 Pakistan 4 8 2 3 3 0 0.395 1 0.853 166
6 Sri Lanka 2 4 1 1 2 0 0.333 0 0.589 80
7 West Indies 2 5 1 0 4 0 0.167 0 0.527 40
8 South Africa 1 7 1 0 6 0 0.125 0 0.521 30
9 Bangladesh 1 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 0.304 0

ICC World Test Championship schedule

Matches Date Venue
New Zealand vs West Indies Dec 3-7 Seddon Park, Hamilton
New Zealand vs West Indies  Dec 11-15 Basin Reserve, Wellington
Australia vs India Dec 17-21 Adelaide Oval
New Zealand vs Pakistan Dec 26-30 Bay Over, Tauranga
Australia vs India Dec 26-30 Melbourne Cricket Ground
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Dec 26-30 Supersport Park, Centurion
New Zealand vs Pakistan Jan 3-7 Hagley Oval, Christchurch
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Jan 3-7 New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Australia vs India Jan 7-11 Sydney Cricket Stadium
Australia vs India Jan 15-19 Brisbane Cricket Ground

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, November 18 2020. 13:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY