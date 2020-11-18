ICC Test Championship: How new points system may impede India's chances

Original format of ICC World Test Championship According to the ICC Test Championship, each of the nine top-ranked sides will play six series over two years with each series counting for a maximum of 120 points, irrespective of the number of matches in the series. The England vs Australia Ashes test at Edgbaston on August 1, 2019, marked the inaugural match of the event. India will not play against Pakistan because each team has picked six opponents by mutual agreement, within the existing framework of the members rights agreements. The top two teams on the points table will play the final at Lord's on June, 2021.

The fate of the inaugural edition of ICC World Test Championship, which is affected due to Covid-19 pandemic, will be decided by cricket’s governing body this week. The ICC's last quarterly meeting of the year started on Monday and the ICC Board's meeting is scheduled to take place on Wednesday and Thursday. In the times when cricket has been widely affected by Covid-19, ICC’s cricket committee proposed to consider the percentage of points earned from the contested matches in deciding the finalists of the inaugural edition of World Test Championship, according to a ESPNcricinfo report. Check ICC Test championship latest news and points table here

