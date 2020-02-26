ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India vs New Zealand live streaming details

India women’s team would look to continue its winning momentum in the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup, when it will lock horns with at Junction Oval in Melbourne on Wednesday. defeated the defending champions Australia cricket team in World Cup opener and then taking on Bangladesh, the Indian eves are leading the Group A standings with young legs posing tougher challenges against the experienced ones.

ALSO READ: ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India eyes hattrick of wins in clash against NZ



However, after winning the 2018 World Cup group game against by 34 runs, India have also lost three successive matches to the White Ferns during the 2019 tour of New Zealand and would now be aiming to avenge the losses in Thursday's match at the Junction Oval.

When India last faced New Zealand in World Cup, has smashed a brilliant century, hitting 7 fours and 8 sixes. However, it would be a new challenge for Harmanpreet as she is yet to find her form in the ongoing tournament. In her last five innings, she has failed to cross even the 20-run mark and has not looked in form.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: India vs New Zealand predicted playing 11

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Katie Perkins, Lea Tahuhu, Rachel Priest (wk), Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr.

India tentative playing 11: (c), Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana



When and where to watch INDW vs NZW T20 match Live



Date: February 27, 2020 (Thursday)



Time: 9:30 am (IST)



Toss Timing: 9:00 am IST



Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne





India vs New Zealand World Cup match will be telecast live on Star Sport 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary. The same broadcast will be available in Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. You could also watch the live streaming of the match on the Hotstar website and app.

Here are the squads for both the teams:





India women's team squad for World Cup: Smriti Mandhana, Shaifali Verma, Jemiah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, (captain), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

New Zealand women's team squad for world cup: Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Katie Perkins, Sophie Devine (Captain), Suzie Bates, Rosemary Mair, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Katey Martin, Rachel Priest, Holly Huddleston, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Anna Peterson, Lea Tahuhu