ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Shaifali Verma shines as India beats Bangladesh

Aided by Shafali Verma's quickfire 39 runs off 17 balls, the beat Bangladesh by 18 runs in a Group A match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Monday. Its consecutive victory at WACA cricket stadium in Perth has taken India to the top of Group A charts on the points table. In its first match, the team had beaten defending champion Australia by 17 runs.

Sixteen-year-old opener Verma once again gave India a crackling start with a 17-ball 39, which contained two fours and four sixes. Opener Jemimah Rodrigues also scored a 37-ball 34, and at one time it appeared that India would set a very high target for Bangladesh. But once the duo returned to the pavillion, India couldn't keep the momentum going and ended up with a total of 142 for 6. Down the order, Veda Krishnamurthy blasted 20 off 11 balls.

For Bangladesh, skipper Salma Khatun (2/25) and Panna Ghosh (2/25) claimed two wickets each. Chasing 143 to win, Murshida Khatun compiled a 26-ball 30 after her opening partner Shamima Sultana was sent packing in the second over by Shikha Pandey.

Once Khatun was removed by Arundhati Reddy, Nigar Sultana (35) tried to keep them in the hunt but Bangladesh struggled against the quality spin bowling of Poonam Yadav, who claimed three wickets to derail Bangladesh's chase. Arundhati Reddy (2/33) and Pandey (2/14) took two wickets each, while Rajeshwari Gayakwad (1/25) accounted for one wicket.