Australian cricket team visits Gallipoli ahead of World Cup

The Australian team arrived here for the ICC after a stopover in to visit the storied peninsula.

Located in the southern part of East Thrace, the European part of Turkey, peninsula holds great significance in Australia's history as this was the place where 11,000 Australian and soldiers lost their lives in a disastrous Allied military offensive.

Dressed in casual attire, the 15-man squad and support staff visited the place.

and pacer described the exercise as a "really special moment".

"Just before we left, we laid a wreath and recited the ode and just had a minute's silence," Cummins was quoted as saying by com.au.

"Just had a really special moment. One I'll remember for the rest of my life. Just spending time together in a place like this, you can't help but learn something about yourself, about your teammates. Just learning about the ANZAC spirit the fight, the mateship, just the incredible values they held here in 1915.

"When you hear some of the stories (of Australians fighting at Gallipoli), a lot of them aren't necessarily best mates, but you know they've got each other's back when the going gets tough," Cummins said.

have won the tournament an unprecedented five times.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)