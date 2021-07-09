Impossible for Barcelona to match previous salary of Messi: La Liga prez

-
La Liga president Javier Tebas believes it would be impossible for FC Barcelona to match the salary Lionel Messi was on as the Catalan club is currently going through a financial predicament.
Lionel Messi became a free agent on July 1 after his contract with FCB expired, but the club has still not given up on giving him a two-year deal. Notably, Messi's last contract was worth more than EUR500 million over four years, including signing-on fees, bonuses, and his weekly salary. Tebas says Messi must take a substantial pay cut to remain at Camp Nou.
"He won't be able to sign [for Barcelona] on the previous conditions, that's impossible," Sky Sports quoted Tebas. "I don't think any European club would be able to pay that amount.
Tebas also warned Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain against the signing of Messi as they would be unable to match the Argentine's previous salary.
"Manchester City have lost EUR270m [during the Covid-19 pandemic] so obviously they wouldn't even consider signing Messi [on his old salary]. If they do, it will be the financial doping. I've told [Pep] Guardiola this too. I've directly said that to him, 'would you have won as many titles without as much economic doping?'
The Camp Nou team are unable to register any of the players they have signed this summer because of the salary limit imposed on the club, however, which is stopping them from confirming a deal for Messi, as per Goal.com. Barca's salary cap before the pandemic was over EUR600m, and it has dropped to EUR347m this year.
Messi is currently playing with his national team Argentina and will face Brazil in the Copa America final at Maracana. La Albiceleste has reached the final in 4 of the last 6 editions but has not lifted the trophy in almost 30 years, they will hope to put an end to that run in 2021.
