Asian Games 2018: Hockey team beats Hong Kong 26-0, 86-yr-old record broken
In pics: Rahi Sarnobat's gold medal finish after a nerve-racking final

Out of action for nearly two-years, Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian woman to win an individual gold medal in shooting at Asian Games

Palembang: Gold medalist shooter Rahi Sarnobat flanked by Thailand’s N Yangpaiboon (L) and Korea's Kim Minjung pose for photographs after the presentation ceremony of women's 25m pistol event during the 18th Asian Games at Palembang, in Indonesia on Wednesday, Aug 22, 2018. Photo: PTI

 

Palembang: Gold medalist shooter Rahi Sarnobat poses for photographs after the presentation ceremony of women's 25m pistol event during the 18th Asian Games at Palembang, in Indonesia on Wednesday, Aug 22, 2018. Photo: PTI

 

Palembang: Gold medalist shooter Rahi Sarnobat reacts after the presentation ceremony of women's 25m pistol event during the 18th Asian Games at Palembang, in Indonesia on Wednesday, Aug 22, 2018. Photo: PTI

 

Palembang: Gold medalist shooter Rahi Sarnobat arrives for the presentation ceremony of women's 25m pistol event during the 18th Asian Games at Palembang, in Indonesia on Wednesday, Aug 22, 2018. Photo: PTI

 

Palembang: Gold medallist India's Rahi Sarnobat with Silver medallist Thailand's N Yangpaiboon (L) and Bronze medal winner Korea's Kim Minjung after the women's 25m pistol event during the 18th Asian Games at Palembang, in Indonesia on Wednesday, Aug 22, 2018. Photo: PTI

 


First Published: Thu, August 23 2018. 06:58 IST

