In pics: Rahi Sarnobat's gold medal finish after a nerve-racking final

1 / 5
Palembang: Gold medalist shooter Rahi Sarnobat flanked by Thailand’s N Yangpaiboon (L) and Korea's Kim Minjung pose for photographs after the presentation ceremony of women's 25m pistol event during the 18th Asian Games
at Palembang, in Indonesia on Wednesday, Aug 22, 2018. Photo: PTI
2 / 5
Palembang: Gold medalist shooter Rahi Sarnobat poses for photographs after the presentation ceremony of women's 25m pistol event during the 18th Asian Games
at Palembang, in Indonesia on Wednesday, Aug 22, 2018. Photo: PTI
3 / 5
Palembang: Gold medalist shooter Rahi Sarnobat reacts after the presentation ceremony of women's 25m pistol event during the 18th Asian Games
at Palembang, in Indonesia on Wednesday, Aug 22, 2018. Photo: PTI
4 / 5
Palembang: Gold medalist shooter Rahi Sarnobat arrives for the presentation ceremony of women's 25m pistol event during the 18th Asian Games at Palembang, in Indonesia on Wednesday, Aug 22, 2018. Photo: PTI
5 / 5
Palembang: Gold medallist India's Rahi Sarnobat with Silver medallist Thailand's N Yangpaiboon (L) and Bronze medal winner Korea's Kim Minjung after the women's 25m pistol event during the 18th Asian Games at Palembang, in Indonesia on Wednesday, Aug 22, 2018. Photo: PTI