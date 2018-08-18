Asian Games 2018: Medal hopes high as Indian athletes prepare hard

Opening ceremony - A view of the GBK Main Stadium
Spectators light up their smartphones ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2018 Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta
Indian 10m Air Pistol team Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma pose after a practice session during the 18th Asian Games, in Palembang
Indian 10m Air Pistol team members Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma during a practice session at the 18th Asian Games, in Palembang
An Indonesian athelete carries the torch during the last torch relay ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2018 Asian Games
Indian 50m Air Pistol shooter Sanjeev Rajput during a practice session at the 18th Asian Games, in Palembang