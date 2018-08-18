JUST IN
Asian Games 2018 opening ceremony live: Neeraj to lead Indian contingent
Asian Games 2018: Medal hopes high as Indian athletes prepare hard

For the first time the Asian Games will be co-hosted by two cities

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Opening ceremony - A view of the GBK Main Stadium

Opening ceremony - A general view of the GBK Main Stadium
Spectators light up their smartphones ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2018 Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta

 

Indian 10m Air Pistol team Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma pose after a practice session during the 18th Asian Games, in Palembang 

 

Indian 10m Air Pistol team members Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma during a practice session at the 18th Asian Games, in Palembang 

 

An Indonesian athelete carries the torch during the last torch relay ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2018 Asian Games

 

Indian 50m Air Pistol shooter Sanjeev Rajput during a practice session at the 18th Asian Games, in Palembang


