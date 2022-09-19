IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Predicted playing 11, toss timing and latest team news

The Indian team will come up against the world champions as it takes on the visitors in the first T20I of the three-match series beginning at the PCA Stadium in Mohali, Chandigarh. Both the teams will be trying out various combinations of their playing 11 in this series although are missing a few of their key players.

Here's how the Playing 11 of and would look like

All the focus will be on Tim David, representing Australia for the first time, having already played international cricket for Singapore. He gave up his Singaporean citizenship and chose his father's country after his big-hitting prowess got noticed worldwide.

Along with David, Nathan Ellis and Cameroon Green will also be in focus. They have replaced the likes of Mitchell Starc and Mitch Marsh, who are sure to play eleven probables for the T20 World Cup.

As for India, Umesh Yadav has come in place of Mohammad Shami. But with Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar already in the side, it is difficult for him to get a place in the playing eleven. The opening pair of and will be under focus, and so will be the selection between Rishabh Pant and as the wicket-keeper batter.



Also Read: IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Pitch Report, Weather Update of PCA Stadium, Mohali

India's likely playing 11

(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik/Rishabh Pant (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Australia's likely playing 11

(c), Matthew Wade, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

vs Australia 1st T20I Toss Timing and Details

Zimbabwe vs 1st ODI will begin at 12:45 pm IST and 09:15 am Local Time. Thus the toss between Zimbabwe skipper Regis Chakabva and India captain would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 12:15 pm IST and 08:45 am Local Time.

India T20I Squad

(c), (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

Australia T20I Squad

Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.