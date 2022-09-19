IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Predicted playing 11, toss timing and latest team news

-
The Indian team will come up against the world champions Australia as it takes on the visitors in the first T20I of the three-match series beginning at the PCA Stadium in Mohali, Chandigarh. Both the teams will be trying out various combinations of their playing 11 in this series although Australia are missing a few of their key players.
Here's how the Playing 11 of India and Australia would look like
All the focus will be on Tim David, representing Australia for the first time, having already played international cricket for Singapore. He gave up his Singaporean citizenship and chose his father's country after his big-hitting prowess got noticed worldwide.
Along with David, Nathan Ellis and Cameroon Green will also be in focus. They have replaced the likes of Mitchell Starc and Mitch Marsh, who are sure to play eleven probables for the T20 World Cup.
As for India, Umesh Yadav has come in place of Mohammad Shami. But with Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar already in the side, it is difficult for him to get a place in the playing eleven. The opening pair of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will be under focus, and so will be the selection between Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik as the wicket-keeper batter.
India's likely playing 11
Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik/Rishabh Pant (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Australia's likely playing 11
Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
India vs Australia 1st T20I Toss Timing and Details
India T20I Squad
Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav
Australia T20I Squad
Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.
