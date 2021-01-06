IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Check Sydney weather forecast, SCG pitch report here

-
The Sydney weather may play spoilsport when India and Australia will lock horns for the third Test of four-match series at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday. There is forecast of rainfall in first two days of the India vs Australia third Test. However, the curator of SCG is quite hopeful that there would be full Test match.
"It has been a tough couple of weeks. But we are looking good, wickets have come good now. The forecast is improving. We should get a full Test, it is only minimal rain over the Test with cloud cover. We are happy with the grass cover, waiting for good weather," Curator Adam Lewis said in a virtual press conference.
India vs Australia 3rd Test: Pitch report
The SCG wicket is likely to be good for batting in first two days while pacers will get some assistance from the pitch on Day 1. Traditionally, SCG pitch supports spinner in 4th and 5th day of the match.
“I think we will have a bit of pace in it. We always start off with a little bit of pace in it. It naturally then turns into the traditional SCG wicket”, curator Lewis said.
IND vs AUS 3rd Test match prediction
Australia would aim for a strong comeback after losing in Melbourne. With the return of David Warner as opener, the hosts are looking solid on paper. India won the previous match but lack of experience in the pace department may come as a big obstacle when they face Warner and company. Australia is favourites to win the third test match.
India vs Australia 3rd Test live telecast and streaming details
The Sony Sports Network will live telecast the India vs Australia 3rd Test match on three channels while Sony LIV will live stream the third Test.
English Commentary: Sony SIX HD/SD, Sony TEN 1HD/SD
Hindi Commentary: Sony TEN 3 HD/SD
Sony SIX will live broadcast IND vs AUS match in Tamil, Telugu in respective regions.
