Check Australia vs India 3rd Test live streaming, match, toss timing here

Australia would look to bounce back in the 4-match test series, when the Tim Paine-led side takes on the Indian cricket team in the third Test match, starting January 7, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Like the first two Test matches, India announced its playing 11 on the eve of the match. Rohit Sharma replaced Mayank Agarwal in India playing 11 and partner Shubman Gill as an opener.
Check IND vs AUS 3rd Test playing 11 here
Meanwhile, right-arm pacer Navdeep Saini will make his Test debut after replacing injured Umesh Yadav, who returned to India after he injured a calf muscle during the second Test in Melbourne which India won by eight wickets.
While Australia has not announced its playing 11 for the third Test, Head Coach Justin Langer hinted that David Warner will return in spite of not being 100 per cent fit.
Check India-Australia series latest news updates here
Know about India vs Australia 3rd Test live telecast, streaming and live toss timings here:
When will the third India vs Australia Test be played?
The third IND vs AUS Test will begin on January 7, Thursday.
Where will third AUS vs IND Test will be played?
The venue for the third Australia vs India Test is Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.
What will be the match timings for the third Test match between India and Australia?
The third test match between the Indian cricket team and the Australian cricket team will begin at 5:00 am IST or 10:30 am Australian time.
Check ICC Test championship latest news and points table here
At what time will the IND vs AUS 3rd Test live toss take place?
The Australia vs India live toss for the third test between the Ajinkya Rahane and Tim Paine will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 4:30 am IST or 10:00 am local time.
Which TV channels will telecast the IND vs AUS cricket match live in India?
The Australia vs India third Test will be telecast live on Sony SIX HD/SD, Sony TEN 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will telecast it live in Hindi.
How to live stream the India vs Australia 3rd Test in India?
You can watch the live streaming of IND vs AUS match on Sony Liv app and website.
How to watch India vs Australia 3rd Test free in India?
Doordarshan will not live telecast the AUS vs IND Test matches.
How to live steam IND vs AUS 3rd Test for free?
Existing Airtel subscribers can watch the match free on Airtel xtream app and website by simply signing in from their mobile numbers.
