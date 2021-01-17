IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, 4th Test ay 3: Pujara, Rahane at crease; IND 65-2
India resumes its innings from 62-2 with skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara as overnight batsmen. Check India vs Australia live score and match updates here
Topics
India vs Australia | Ind vs Aus | India cricket team
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Ajinkya Rahane. Photo: @BCCI
Check India-Australia series latest news updates here
Day 3: India vs Australia 4th Test live scorecard
4th Test, Day 3: Australia vs India live streaming details
The IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 3 live proceedings will be available on Sony Sports Network’s three channels. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/HD will live broadcast the India vs Australia 3rd Test with English commentary, while Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of Australia vs India match will be available on Sony LIV app and website.
ICC World Test Championship
The India vs Australia Test series is part of ICC World Test Championship (WTC), the final of which will be played in June 2021 at the Lord’s cricket ground in London.
Check ICC Test championship latest news and points table here
Check India vs Australia live match updates here….
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh