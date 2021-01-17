JUST IN
IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, 4th Test ay 3: Pujara, Rahane at crease; IND 65-2

India resumes its innings from 62-2 with skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara as overnight batsmen. Check India vs Australia live score and match updates here

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Ajinkya Rahane. Photo: @BCCI
Australia aims to get early wicket on Day 3 of fourth and final Test against India at The Gabba, Brisbane. India resumes its innings from 62-2, with skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara as overnight batsmen, in reply of Australia 369.
 
Day 3: India vs Australia 4th Test live scorecard
 


4th Test, Day 3: Australia vs India live streaming details
 
The IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 3 live proceedings will be available on Sony Sports Network’s three channels. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/HD will live broadcast the India vs Australia 3rd Test with English commentary, while Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of Australia vs India match will be available on Sony LIV app and website.
 
 
ICC World Test Championship
 
The India vs Australia Test series is part of ICC World Test Championship (WTC), the final of which will be played in June 2021 at the Lord’s cricket ground in London.
 
