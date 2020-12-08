- UltraTech Cement crosses Rs 1.5 trillion m-cap; stock up 7% in 3 days
- Reliance Jio to launch 5G network in second half of 2021, say Mukesh Ambani
- Fitch revises India's FY21 GDP contraction forecast from 10.5% to 9.4%
- RCap, RPower: Anil Ambani stks are hitting upper circuits. What lies ahead?
- Goodyear India soars 18% after announcing interim dividend of Rs 80/share
- Adani Green sees a 565% stock rally: A $23 bn firm with no analyst coverage
- DATA STORY: India's lowest single-day rise in Covid tally since July 10; share of global active cases down at 2%
- Not worried about budget deficit as spending up to support economy: FM
- Canara Bank surges 7% as Rs 2,000 crore QIP opens for subscription
India vs Australia 3rd T20 LIVE: India looks to sweep the series at Sydney
The India vs Australia live toss will take place at 1:10 pm IST. Check IND vs AUS live score, playing 11 and match updates here
Topics
India vs Australia | Virat Kohli | aaron finch
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
India will look to sweep the three-match T20 International series when Virat Kohli-led side takes on Australia cricket team in the third T20 at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) today. On the other hand, Australia would look to bounce back and look for a face saver at the SCG.
India have dominated Australia in T20Is and that too in Australia. In the last 7 encounters between these two sides in Australia, India have won six
India vs Australia 3rd T20I playing 11
Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are unlikely to feature in the thirs and the final T20I as T Natarajan, Deepak Chahar, and Shardul Thakur are in good touch with the ball. Australia would expect skipper Aaron Finch's return but if he misses out, Matthew Wade is likely to continue to lead the side.
India vs Australia 3rd T20 live scorecard
Australia vs India live toss time and streaming details
The IND vs AUS 3rd T20 will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network’s three channels. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/HD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of Australia vs India match will be available on Sony LIV app and website. The IND vs AUS live toss will take place at 1:10 pm IST.
Stay tuned for India vs Australia live match updates…
