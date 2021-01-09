JUST IN
IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE: Aussies look to make early inroads on Day 3

India will resume its first innings from 92-2 on Day 3 in reply of Australia 338. Check Australia vs India 3rd Test live score and match updates here

India vs Australia | India cricket team | Australia cricket team

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Ajinkya Rahane. Photo: @BCCI
In the third Test of four-match series, India would hope that Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara put up a strong partnership while Australia eyes early breakthrough on Day 3 at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) today. India will resume its first innings from 92-2 on Day 3 in reply of Australia 338.

Day 3: India vs Australia 3rd Test live scorecard
 
 
 
 
3rd Test, Day 3: Australia vs India live streaming details
 
The IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 2 live proceedings will be available on Sony Sports Network’s three channels. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/HD will live broadcast the India vs Australia 3rd Test with English commentary, while Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of Australia vs India match will be available on Sony LIV app and website.
 
ICC World Test Championship
 
The India vs Australia Test series is also a part of ICC World Test Championship (WTC), the final of which will be played in June 2021 at the Lord’s cricket ground in London.
 
