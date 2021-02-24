Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test: Don't see Umesh Yadav in the playing XI, says Gambhir

-
ALSO READ
IND vs ENG: Root gets ready with his pet shot for 'mini-battle with Ashwin'
India vs England 2021: Virat Kohli, Root face different tests of captaincy
IND vs ENG: Root receives special cap for his 100th Test from Stokes
India's win in Australia inspiration to win away from home: Joe Root
IND vs ENG 1st Test highlights: Root's ton lifts England; 263-3 at Stumps
-
Former batsman Gautam Gambhir believes that Umesh Yadav will not find a spot in India's playing XI for the third Test against England, set to begin on Wednesday.
Gambhir said Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj should feature if India opt to play three seamers in the game.
"I don't see Umesh Yadav in the playing XI. If India has to play with three seamers, then it has to be Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Siraj looks very impressive, the way he bowled in Australia, even the way he bowled in the second Test match," Gambhir said on Star Sports show CRICKET CONNECTED.
"It was nothing for the fast bowlers, but the way he was getting the ball to move, and the kind of speeds he was clocking, was very impressive. So, these three seamers, according to me, will play the Pink-Ball Test match," he added.
High on confidence after thrashing England in the second Test in Chennai, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team will look to keep the winning momentum going when they take the field in the pink-ball Test. A win will take them one step closer to a spot in the final of the maiden World Test Championship.
India needs to win the ongoing series by at least a margin of 2-1 to make the finals of the WTC, but if the side loses another game, Kohli and boys are out of the WTC contention.
On the other hand, England has to win both the remaining matches to qualify for the WTC finals and if the series ends in a 1-1 or 2-2 draw, then Australia would make the finals of the WTC.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor