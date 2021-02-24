IND vs ENG LIVE, 3rd Test: Bumrah may return to India playing 11 at Motera
India vs England live toss will take place at 2:00 pm IST. Check IND vs ENG live score, playing 11 and match updates here
India vs England | ICC World Test Championship | Motera Stadium
Team winning the toss would look to bat first at Motera Stadiu. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
India vs England playing 11Pacer Jasprit Bumrah will return to India playing 11 for the pink ball Test, starting today, while it would be interesting to see whether Indian team management stick to three spinners or go with extra batsman in Hardik Pandya, who can bowl medium pace if the team requires. England, on the other hand, would bring Jonny Bairstow for Daniel Lawrence, while Jofra Archer may replace Olly Stone.
India vs England 3rd Test live scorecard
India vs England live toss time and streaming details
The IND vs ENG 3rd Test will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of England vs India match will be available on Disney+Hotstar and website. The IND vs ENG live toss will take place at 2:00 pm IST.
