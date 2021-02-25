IND vs ENG Live score, 3rd Test: England eyes early wickets on Day 2

JUST IN
India will resume from 99-3 today with Rohit Sharma (57) and Ajinkya Rahane (1) at the crease. Check India vs England live cricket score and match updates here

England cricket team. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
The live action of India vs England 3rd Test Day 2 will begin at 2:30 pm IST. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
England needs early wickets on Day 2 of third Test against India at Narendra Modi Stadium, popularly known as Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad today. India, on the other hand, is in very good position as it is trailing by only 13 runs at the start of play on Day 2. India will resume from 99-3 with Rohit Sharma (57) and Ajinkya Rahane (1) at the crease.

England cricket team was bundled out for 112 in its first innings as India’s left-arm spinner Axar Patel took 6 wickets.

India needs to win the four-match series 2-1 against England cricket team, to qualify for the final of ICC World Test Championship (WTC). New Zealand has already qualified for the final, scheduled to take place on June 18-22, at Lord’s cricket ground.

The IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of England vs India match will be available on Disney+Hotstar and website.
 
