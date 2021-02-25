- Tata Chemicals hits fresh lifetime high; stock zooms 100% in 3 months
IND vs ENG Live score, 3rd Test: England eyes early wickets on Day 2
India will resume from 99-3 today with Rohit Sharma (57) and Ajinkya Rahane (1) at the crease. Check India vs England live cricket score and match updates here
Topics
India vs England | India cricket team | Motera Stadium
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The live action of India vs England 3rd Test Day 2 will begin at 2:30 pm IST. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Check IND vs ENG latest news updates here
England cricket team was bundled out for 112 in its first innings as India’s left-arm spinner Axar Patel took 6 wickets.
England's tour of India 2021
India vs England 3rd Test live scorecard
ICC World Test Championship
India needs to win the four-match series 2-1 against England cricket team, to qualify for the final of ICC World Test Championship (WTC). New Zealand has already qualified for the final, scheduled to take place on June 18-22, at Lord’s cricket ground.
Check ICC Test championship latest news, schedule and points table here
India vs England live toss time and streaming details
The IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of England vs India match will be available on Disney+Hotstar and website.
Stay tuned for India vs England live match updates…
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
