IND Vs HK, Asia Cup 2022: Predicted Dream 11, time, venue and pitch report

After Afghanistan enters the super fours, India will also be eyeing to win against Hong Kong in the 4th match of Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday, August 30. As India is already the table topper, they will have to maintain that status by defeating Hong Kong today.
This would be the first India-Hong Kong clash in T20 Internationals (T20I). India has defeated Hong Kong twice in two One Day International (ODI) matches they have played. Though India is the favourite, nobody can underestimate the underdogs in the Asia Cup 2022.
Till now, India has played only one match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup tournament, where they finished closely while chasing 148 runs. Hardik Pandya was the hero of the match for his quickfire innings of 33 (not out) and wicket-taking bowling.
Currently, India is at the top with a positive net run rate of 0.175, while Pakistan is at the bottom after losing its first match. If India wins today, they will also qualify for the super 4s and will face the second rank team of group B.
IND vs HK, Asia Cup 2022: India predicted Playing 11
Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
IND vs HK, Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan predicted Playing 11
Yasim Murtaza, Nizakat Khan (c), Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott Mckechnie, Zeeshan Ali (wk), Haroon Arshad, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Ehsan Khan
IND vs HK, Asia Cup 2022: Which players to pick for Dream 11?
Rohit Sharma (IND): The right-handed batsman and captain of team India might not be looking in good touch, but might be brutal against Hong Kong.
Hardik Pandya (IND): Hardik proved his mettle in the last game against Pakistan by quickfire innings of 33* off 17 deliveries. He can play a good finishing role in this one by batting or clinching wickets.
Bhuvaneshwar Kumar (IND): The fast-swing bowler is in terrific form. Bhuvaneshwar's bowling was exceptional in the last match where he picked up 4 wickets, and would love to do it again.
Ehsan Khan (Hong Kong): Ehsan's performance as a spin bowler had been delightful to watch in Asia Cup qualifiers 2022. Though the pitch might not support him, he has the capability to change the game.
Aizaz Khan (Hong Kong): All-rounder Aizaz Khan was outstanding in the middle-order for Hong Kong.
Playing against India would be tough yet entertaining to watch.
IND vs HK, Asia Cup 2022, Prediction: Who will win the match?
While India is the favourite, Google compiled different reports and implies that Hong Kong has only a 2 per cent chance of winning against India. Also, the pitch is seam-friendly and has average scoring means India has a clear opportunity to win this virtual quarterfinal.
IND vs HK: Where to watch the match live?
Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the event. All matches will be telecast live from 7.30 pm on Star Sports channels and the Disney+ Hotstar app.
IND vs HK: Weather and pitch report
The temperature of Dubai is 38-degree celsius on Wednesday, August 31. It will be 30 degrees at the night, and the due factor will set in to help the batters chase in the second innings. With a humidity range of 39-55 percent, there are minimal chances of precipitation.
This average scoring ground is batting heaven. The average 1st innings total is 141 runs. On the other hand, 2nd innings average total is 124 runs. It would be interesting to see how Hong Kong faces India's brutal bowling lineup.
Asia Cup 2022: How can you buy tickets for the tournament?
The Platinumlist is the official ticketing partner of the Asia Cup 2022, here is how you can buy tickets via their website.
- Go to the Platinumlist.net website
- Pick Dubai matches in the list of top events
- Choose or click on the "Buy Tickets" option
- You will be provided with a list of matches on the selected location.
- Pick the match you want to see in the stadium.
- Choose the stand and number of seats before checking out.
- Submit login credentials like email address and contact number. This data is used for sending tickets and verifying identity.
- Verify your details and complete your payment
