IND vs IRE 1st T20I: Predicted playing 11, toss timing and latest team news

Team India, led by Hardik Pandya will be up against Ireland in the first of the two-match T20I series being hosted by the latter in Dublin. The Indian team is coming off a mixed series against South Africa which remained drawn at 2-2 after the fifth and final game of the series was washed out.
On the other hand, Ireland haven't really had a good time in T20 cricket and thus would be looking to utilize this opportunity to try and get noticed at the world level.
Here's how the Playing 11 of India and Ireland would look like
The Indian team is without the services of Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer in this series. Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav are going to be the likely replacements for the two Sears vacated in the Indian playing 11.
On the other hand, Ireland would want their all-rounders in Curtis Campher, George Dockrell and Andy McBrine to come good in both the departments. Players like Joshua Little, Paul Stirling and the captain himself, Andrew Balbirnie would be expected to perform well too.
India Predicted Playing 11
Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson/Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan/Arshdeep Singh/Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal
Ireland Predicted Playing 11
Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little
India vs Ireland 1st T20I Toss Timing and Details
India vs Ireland 1st T20I will begin at 09:00 pm IST and 04:30 pm Local Time. Thus the toss between India skipper Hardik Pandya and his counterpart from Ireland, Andy Balbarnie would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 08:30 pm IST and 04:00 pm Local Time.
India Squad
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik
Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert
