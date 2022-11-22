Ind vs New Zealand: Start of third T20I series delayed due to rain

-
ALSO READ
IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Pitch Report and Weather Update of YSR Reddy Stadium
ENG vs IND 3rd T20I: Pitch Report and Weather Update of Trent Bridge
IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Predicted playing 11, toss timing and latest team news
IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Pitch report and weather update of Hyderabad Stadium
ENG vs IND 3rd T20I Highlights: Surya's 117 in vain, England win by 17 runs
-
The start of the third and final T20 International between India and New Zealand was delayed due to rain here on Tuesday.
The toss was pushed back due to a drizzle.
India lead the three-match series 1-0. The first T20I between the two sides was washed out while the second match had also been halted for about 30 minutes owing to rain.
India are also scheduled to play a three-match ODI series against the hosts, starting Friday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 12:53 IST