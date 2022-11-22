Ind vs New Zealand: Start of third T20I series delayed due to rain

LATEST NEWS
Press Trust of India  |  Napier 

The start of the third and final T20 International between India and New Zealand was delayed due to rain here on Tuesday.

The toss was pushed back due to a drizzle.

India lead the three-match series 1-0. The first T20I between the two sides was washed out while the second match had also been halted for about 30 minutes owing to rain.

India are also scheduled to play a three-match ODI series against the hosts, starting Friday.

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 12:53 IST

