IND vs NZ 2nd T20 live: Upbeat India look to seal series in Ranchi

After managing to hold their nerve in winning the first T20I in Jaipur, will be looking to seal the three-match T20I series against at the JSCA International Stadium on Friday. The five-wicket win in Jaipur on Wednesday kick-started the Rohit Sharma- combination though there were some nervous moments in closing the chase of 165.

Indian team can take many positives from the first match in Jaipur against the New Zealand team. Apart from Sharma's stroke-filled 48 and Ravichandran Ashwin's 2/23, Suryakumar Yadav made great use of the opportunity of batting at number three with a solid 62 off 40 balls while did well in picking 2/24 in his four overs.

The one point where India would like some more improvement is in applying the finishing touches with the bat. With 23 runs needed off the last four overs, one would have expected India to reach home early. But the New Zealand pace trio of captain Tim Southee, Trent Boult, and Lockie Ferguson conceded just 13 runs in 17th, 18th, and 19th overs to bring the equation to 10 runs needed off the final over. It took a four each from debutant Venkatesh Iyer and to seal the deal for India despite Daryl Mitchell taking out the former.



2nd T20 Squads

India: (captain), KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, and Mohammad Siraj.

New Zealand: (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, and Ish Sodhi.

When and where to watch Ind vs NZ 2nd T20



The 2nd T20 match between India vs New Zeland will be held on 19 November, 2021, Friday at JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi. The match will begin at 7 pm. Toss will happen at 6:30 pm. The Ind vs NZ 2nd T20 will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and it can be streamed live on Hotstar.