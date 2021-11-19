JUST IN
Our bond is beyond the game and will always be: Kohli to de Villiers
IND vs NZ 2nd T20 live: Upbeat India look to seal series in Ranchi

India cricket team will look to take an unassailable lead against the New Zealand cricket team in the 2nd T20 in Ranchi. Follow for live updates

India vs New Zealand | India cricket team | New Zealand cricket team

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma (Photo: AP | PTI)

After managing to hold their nerve in winning the first T20I in Jaipur, India cricket team will be looking to seal the three-match T20I series against New Zealand cricket team at the JSCA International Stadium on Friday. The five-wicket win in Jaipur on Wednesday kick-started the Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid combination though there were some nervous moments in closing the chase of 165.

Indian team can take many positives from the first match in Jaipur against the New Zealand team. Apart from Sharma's stroke-filled 48 and Ravichandran Ashwin's 2/23, Suryakumar Yadav made great use of the opportunity of batting at number three with a solid 62 off 40 balls while Bhuvneshwar Kumar did well in picking 2/24 in his four overs.

The one point where India would like some more improvement is in applying the finishing touches with the bat. With 23 runs needed off the last four overs, one would have expected India to reach home early. But the New Zealand pace trio of captain Tim Southee, Trent Boult, and Lockie Ferguson conceded just 13 runs in 17th, 18th, and 19th overs to bring the equation to 10 runs needed off the final over. It took a four each from debutant Venkatesh Iyer and Rishabh Pant to seal the deal for India despite Daryl Mitchell taking out the former.
 

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, and Mohammad Siraj.

New Zealand: Tim Southee (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, and Ish Sodhi.

When and where to watch Ind vs NZ 2nd T20

The 2nd T20 match between India vs New Zeland will be held on 19 November, 2021, Friday at JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi. The match will begin at 7 pm. Toss will happen at 6:30 pm. The Ind vs NZ 2nd T20 will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and it can be streamed live on Hotstar.

First Published: Fri, November 19 2021. 17:02 IST

