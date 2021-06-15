IND vs NZ final: Top five Indian bowlers in ICC World Test Championship

-

As many as 32 of his 52 wickets in WTC have come in the four-match Test series against England this year. This, along with 181 runs in four innings, won him the man-of-the-series award.
Top five bowlers for India in WTC ahead of IND vs NZ final
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|BBM
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|5
|10
|R Ashwin
|13
|24
|524.4
|95
|1399
|67
|7 for 145
|9 for 207
|20.88
|2.66
|46.9
|4
|0
|Ishant Sharma
|11
|20
|218
|55
|625
|36
|5 for 22
|9 for 78
|17.36
|2.86
|36.3
|3
|0
|Mohammed Shami
|10
|18
|239.3
|56
|712
|36
|5 for 35
|7 for 58
|19.77
|2.97
|39.9
|1
|0
|Jasprit Bumrah
|9
|17
|276.3
|66
|762
|34
|6 for 27
|7 for 58
|22.41
|2.75
|48.7
|2
|0
|Umesh Yadav
|7
|14
|160.2
|27
|538
|29
|5 for 53
|8 for 82
|18.55
|3.35
|33.1
|1
|0
