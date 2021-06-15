IND vs NZ final: Top five Indian bowlers in ICC World Test Championship





Check WTC latest news updates here In the final match of the (WTC), scheduled to be held later this month, spinner could overtake Australia's Pat Cummins to become the tournament's highest wicket-taker. During the 2019-21 WTC cycle, Ashwin has represented India in 13 matches and has emerged as the leading wicket-taker for his country.

Ashwin has scalped 67 wickets in ICC WTC cycle and is just 4 wickets away from Cummins, who took 71 wickets in 14 games.

Ashwin has played nine of his WTC matches in India, three in Australia and one in New Zealand. It is, therefore, no surprise that he has taken most of his wickets in India. He has picked 52 wickets at home and 15 overseas -- 12 in Australia and three in New Zealand.



IND vs NZ: All you need to know about WTC final here As many as 32 of his 52 wickets in WTC have come in the four-match Test series against England this year. This, along with 181 runs in four innings, won him the man-of-the-series award.