IND vs NZ final: Top five Indian bowlers in ICC World Test Championship

WTC: Best-of-three final not realistic way to decide, says ICC interim CEO
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

R Ashwin
Ashwin has played nine of his WTC matches in India, three in Australia and one in New Zealand.

In the final match of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), scheduled to be held later this month, spinner R Ashwin could overtake Australia's Pat Cummins to become the tournament's highest wicket-taker. During the 2019-21 WTC cycle, Ashwin has represented India in 13 matches and has emerged as the leading wicket-taker for his country.

Ashwin has scalped 67 wickets in ICC WTC cycle and is just 4 wickets away from Cummins, who took 71 wickets in 14 games.

Ashwin has played nine of his WTC matches in India, three in Australia and one in New Zealand. It is, therefore, no surprise that he has taken most of his wickets in India. He has picked 52 wickets at home and 15 overseas -- 12 in Australia and three in New Zealand.

As many as 32 of his 52 wickets in WTC have come in the four-match Test series against England this year. This, along with 181 runs in four innings, won him the man-of-the-series award.

Ashwin is followed by Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami with 36 wickets each.

Top five bowlers for India in WTC ahead of IND vs NZ final


Player Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR 5 10
R Ashwin 13 24 524.4 95 1399 67 7 for 145 9 for 207 20.88 2.66 46.9 4 0
Ishant Sharma 11 20 218 55 625 36 5 for 22 9 for 78 17.36 2.86 36.3 3 0
Mohammed Shami 10 18 239.3 56 712 36 5 for 35 7 for 58 19.77 2.97 39.9 1 0
Jasprit Bumrah 9 17 276.3 66 762 34 6 for 27 7 for 58 22.41 2.75 48.7 2 0
Umesh Yadav 7 14 160.2 27 538 29 5 for 53 8 for 82 18.55 3.35 33.1 1 0

First Published: Tue, June 15 2021. 12:25 IST

