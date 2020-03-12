Ind vs SA 1st ODI LIVE: Weather to play spoilsport at Dharamshala
India will take on South Africa in the first ODI. Bhuvneshwar, Hardik and Shikhar are expected to make a comeback. Catch India vs South Africa 1st ODI LIVE updates here at Business Standard
Indian cricket player Rishabh Pant during a practice session ahead of the first ODI against South Africa, in Dharamshala. Photo: PTI
For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya are making a comeback in the series. Shikhar Dhawan is also returning to the team and it would lend valuable experience to the Indian top-order, which badly missed both the openers in New Zealand.
Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen, who was rested for the ODIs against Australia, are part of South Africa's touring party. Since quitting as captain, du Plessis has not had a good run and would like to do the course correction in his most preferred format.
Predicted playing 11:
India cricket team: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan , Prithvi Shaw , KL Rahul , Shreyas Iyer , Rishabh Pant , Hardik Pandya , Ravindra Jadeja , Bhuvneshwar Kumar , Jasprit Bumrah , Kuldeep Yadav .
South Africa cricket team: Quinton de Kock (C), Temba Bavuma , Rassie van der Dussen , Faf du Plessis , Heinrich Klaasen , Janneman Malan , David Miller , Andile Phehlukwayo , Lungi Ngidi , Anrich Nortje , Keshav Maharaj.
Weather report
The kind of unpredictable weather the northern part of India is facing for over a week now, it is safe to say that weather is going to play a spoilsport. it has been raining in Dharamshala for two days now and the outfield, to say the least, will be pretty slow.
Pitch report
The pitch is expceted to be seaming given the conditions.
