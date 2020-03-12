JUST IN
Ind vs SA 1st ODI LIVE: Weather to play spoilsport at Dharamshala

India will take on South Africa in the first ODI. Bhuvneshwar, Hardik and Shikhar are expected to make a comeback. Catch India vs South Africa 1st ODI LIVE updates here at Business Standard

BS Web Team 

Indian cricket player Rishabh Pant during a practice session ahead of the first ODI against South Africa, in Dharamshala. Photo: PTI
IND vs SA 1st ODI Live Score Updates: India cricket team will take on South Africa cricket team in the first one day international of the three-match series at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh. The Indian team led by Virat Kohli will try to forget the bad patch the team had in New Zealand. On the other hand, South Africa, led by Quinton de Kock, will be pumped up after whitewashing Australia in their home series. South Africa tour of India is the last one before the start of the IPL 2020. This India vs South Africa match is the first one since both the teams faced each other in the ICC World Cup 2019.

For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya are making a comeback in the series. Shikhar Dhawan is also returning to the team and it would lend valuable experience to the Indian top-order, which badly missed both the openers in New Zealand. 

Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen, who was rested for the ODIs against Australia, are part of South Africa's touring party. Since quitting as captain, du Plessis has not had a good run and would like to do the course correction in his most preferred format.

Predicted playing 11: 

India cricket team: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan , Prithvi Shaw , KL Rahul , Shreyas Iyer , Rishabh Pant , Hardik Pandya , Ravindra Jadeja , Bhuvneshwar Kumar ,  Jasprit Bumrah ,  Kuldeep Yadav .

South Africa cricket team: Quinton de Kock (C), Temba Bavuma , Rassie van der Dussen , Faf du Plessis ,  Heinrich Klaasen , Janneman Malan , David Miller ,  Andile Phehlukwayo , Lungi Ngidi , Anrich Nortje , Keshav Maharaj.

Weather report

The kind of unpredictable weather the northern part of India is facing for over a week now, it is safe to say that weather is going to play a spoilsport. it has been raining in Dharamshala for two days now and the outfield, to say the least, will be pretty slow. 

Pitch report

The pitch is expceted to be seaming given the conditions. 

