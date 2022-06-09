JUST IN
IND vs SA 1st T20I Live Updates: Great start for India, score 51-0 in PP

IND vs SA 1st T20I Live Updates: Catch all the action from the first T20I of the five-match series between India and South Africa from the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi

India vs South Africa | India cricket team | South Africa cricket team

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

India coach Rahul Dravid with vice captain Hardik Pandya during a net session at Arun Jaitley Stadium before India vs South Africa 1st T20I. Photo: BCCI
Rishabh Pant led Indian side would be chasing history when they take on South Africa as a victory in this match will take them to 13 consecutive T20I wins since the end of the T20 World Cup in 2021. Currently, India sits at joint top of the most consecutive T20I wins alongside Afghanistan and Romania with 12 wins each

IND vs SA 1st T20I Toss Update

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi against India captain Rishabh Panmmt and he decided to bowl first 

India Playing 11

Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa Playing 11

Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Ind vs SA 1st T20I live streaming

Ind vs SA 1st T20I match will start at 07:00 pm IST at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. This match between India and South Africa can be watched live and exclusive on your TV sets on the Star Sports network. To watch the game on the go, people can also tune into the Hotstar app and website.

