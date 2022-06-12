- Russia: Tasty name but no Big Mac as rebranded McDonald's restaurants open
IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Updates: Temba Bavuma wins toss, SA will bowl first
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Updates: Catch all the action from the second game of the five-match series between men in blue and the Proteas, Live from Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, Orissa
Topics
India cricket team | South Africa cricket team | India vs South Africa
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Temba Bavuma of South Africa and Rishabh Pant of Indian. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Updates
The Indian team’s 12-match winning streak in T20Is came to an end on Thursday, June 09, 2022, when they were defeated comprehensively by South Africa. Now the Indian team has much to play for as a victory at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, the venue for the second match would serve as revenge for their 2015 loss against the Proteas.
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Toss Timing and Details
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will begin at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between India skipper Rishabh Pant and South Africa captain Temba Bavuma would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 06:30 pm IST and 1300 hrs GMT.
The Playing 11 of India and South Africa
A lot of changes are not expected in both the Playing 11s even though the Indian side lost the game badly. South Africa won’t be able to make a lot of changes either as Aiden Markram, a sure shot entry into the Playing 11 has still not recovered from Covid 19.
ALSO READ - IND vs SA 2nd T20I Preview: India fight for relevance, Proteas domination
Thus in all probability both the teams would go in with the same playing 11 that played in the first match.
Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan
South Africa Predicted Playing 11
Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
Cuttack is the same venue where South Africa had reduced the Indians to only 96 runs in 2015, thanks to a controlled show of line and length by Albie Morkel. In total only two T20Is have been played at the venue, but it is not a high-scoring ground by all means. Hence spinners will get some help without a doubt and a score of anywhere between 150-170 could be challenging to chase down.
IND vs SA 2nd T20I Cuttack Weather Report
It is going to be very hot and very humid at Cuttack for the second T20I between India and South Africa. The humidity will be 88% at 07:00 pm IST the match start time and increase up to 96% at 11:00 pm IST. The temperature would hover between 29 to 27 degrees Celcius. The cloud cover would also be 49% at the time of the start of the game and reduce to 35% by 11:00 pm suggesting that the dew will keep on increasing as the night passes and hence a captain winning the toss would look to field first.
Ind vs SA 2nd T20I Live Streaming
Ind vs SA 2nd T20I match would start at 07:00 pm IST at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. This match between India and South Africa can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the game on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Updates: Catch Rishabh Pant’s men take on Temba Bavuma’s Proteas at the Barabatio Stadium in Cuttack, Orissa
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh