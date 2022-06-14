- IND vs SA 3rd T20I Live Updates: Bavuma wins 3rd toss in a row, SA to bowl
South Africa produced two very professional and classy performances in the first two games. There is no doubt that they got the advantage of batting second on wickets that changed with dew, but to chase down 212 in the first game and then come back from 29/3 in the Powerplay to chase down 150 in the second match are not feats that are achieved daily against a quality bowling attack like India.
India on the other hand missed crucial opportunities in both the games and as a result, they had to suffer defeats. In the first game, Shreyas Iyer dropped a sitter of Rassie van der Dussen when the batter was struggling big time and it was only after that drop that the Proteas batter went all out and won them the game. Similarly in the second game, the Indian team couldn't get going with the bat and managed only 148 after crossing the 100-run mark in the13th over itself.
Now, the series is on the line and India have no other option but to win this game and stay relevant in the series as a loss in this game would lead to Proteas pocketing yet another T20I series against India in India.
India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Toss
South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma once again edged out India captain Rishabh Pant as he won the third toss in a row and once again, predictably chose to bowl first at the YSR Reddy Stadium in Visakhapatnam
India Playing XI
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan
South Africa Playing XI
Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje
Ind vs SA 3rd T20I Live Streaming
Ind vs SA 3rd T20I match would start at 07:00 pm IST at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. This match between India and South Africa can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the game on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Updates: Catch Rishabh Pant’s men take on Temba Bavuma’s Proteas at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
